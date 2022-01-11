MHP calls on high court to ‘do its job’ by banning HDP

  • January 11 2022 12:48:59

MHP calls on high court to ‘do its job’ by banning HDP

ANKARA
MHP calls on high court to ‘do its job’ by banning HDP

The head of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) has reiterated his call on the Constitutional Court for shutting down the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) after pictures of an HDP lawmaker with a member of the PKK terror organization have been disclosed.

“We don’t want terrorists in parliament. We cannot tolerate seeing for another second the HDP that recruits members to the terror organization within Turkish democratic and political life,” MHP chair Devlet Bahçeli said at a weekly address to his parliamentary group on Jan. 11.

“We expect the Constitutional Court to fulfill its duty,” he added, referring to an ongoing case for the closure of the HDP over terror links. The court has recently received the HDP’s defense and will decide over the fate of the party and its top officials in due course.

Bahçeli’s words came after the pictures of HDP Diyarbakır Deputy Semra Güzel, who is seen with a member of the PKK, were disclosed. A motion for the cancellation of her parliamentarian status has been already launched.

“They will be together with the traitors who fire bullets at our soldiers, and they will shamelessly talk about democracy, freedom, human rights and peace. This is blasphemy; arrogance,” he stated.

Bahçeli also criticized the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) and the İYİ (Good) Party over their soft condemnation of a PKK attack that killed three Turkish troops over the weekend. “There is not a single reference to the PKK or the YPG. Not a single criticism,” he said, accusing them of trying not to offend the HDP.

The MHP leader also slammed the Turkish Medical Association (TTB), which has argued that Turkey’s national vaccination against the COVID-19, TURKOVAC, had not passed the adequate phases. “If not today, when will it [TTB] be shut down?” asked Bahçeli.

Justice Ministry sends summary of proceedings for HDP’s Güzel to presidency
Justice Ministry sends summary of proceedings for HDP’s Güzel to presidency

Politics,

TURKEY Experts strongly urge people to stick to anti-virus rules

Experts strongly urge people to stick to anti-virus rules
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey aims at safe financial base for cryptocurrency market

    Turkey aims at safe financial base for cryptocurrency market

  2. 6.4-magnitude quake jolts Cyprus

    6.4-magnitude quake jolts Cyprus

  3. Istanbul epicenter of Omicron cases, says health minister

    Istanbul epicenter of Omicron cases, says health minister

  4. Drug-related deaths down nearly 9 percent in Turkey in 2021

    Drug-related deaths down nearly 9 percent in Turkey in 2021

  5. Turkey top holiday destination for Germans

    Turkey top holiday destination for Germans
Recommended
Justice Ministry sends summary of proceedings for HDP’s Güzel to presidency

Justice Ministry sends summary of proceedings for HDP’s Güzel to presidency
Quality education assures Turkey’s bright future, Erdoğan says

Quality education assures Turkey’s bright future, Erdoğan says
Erdoğan meets representatives of judiciary

Erdoğan meets representatives of judiciary
We will go to polls, not streets to protest: CHP leader

We will go to polls, not streets to protest: CHP leader
Erdoğan, Bahçeli hold first meeting in 2022

Erdoğan, Bahçeli hold first meeting in 2022
İYİ Party promises to abolish inequality in education

İYİ Party promises to abolish inequality in education
WORLD China locks down third city, raising affected to 20 million

China locks down third city, raising affected to 20 million

A third Chinese city has locked down its residents because of a COVID-19 outbreak, raising the number confined to their homes in China to about 20 million people.
ECONOMY Unemployment rate steady at 11.2 percent

Unemployment rate steady at 11.2 percent

The unemployment rate in Turkey was 11.2 percent in November 2021, same as in the month earlier, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).
SPORTS Galatasaray parts ways with coach Fatih Terim after loss

Galatasaray parts ways with coach Fatih Terim after loss

Galatasaray parted ways with coach Fatih Terim in the wake of another defeat in the Turkish Süper Lig.