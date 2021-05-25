MHP calls for legal action against mafia leader, vows support to interior minister

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli on May 25 vowed support to Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu and urged for taking judicial action against the ringleader, Sedat Peker.

“If there is indeed a crime, if this crime is proven, if criminals are determined with objective evidence and documents, the address is the independent Turkish courts… There is no need to be afraid of this,” he said, speaking at the party’s parliamentary group meeting.

He warned against “political opportunism” over the allegations of Peker, Bahçeli said while emphasizing that the accusations of the ringleader were made as part of an operation against the “unity” of Turkey.

He lent support to Soylu and stressed that no one would be able to make the minister give up over these accusations.

Bahçeli emphasized that the government, the interior minister and the Turkish Armed Forces are very successful in the fight against terror while stressing that the MHP stands by them.

“Turkey’s agenda cannot be taken hostage by video recordings and cannot be seized by social media slander,” Bahçeli stated.

He also voiced support to former Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım and his son over Peker’s allegations for the latter of being involved in drug trafficking.

Those who remain silent against the allegations of Peker mean that they support his claims, Bahçeli stated.

