MHP asks further rise in pensions

MHP asks further rise in pensions

ANKARA
MHP asks further rise in pensions

Devlet Bahçeli, the leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) has said that the 25 percent increase in pensions has not been seen as satisfying and called on the government to make a further rise.

Recalling that the public servants have received a good amount of increase in their salaries, Bahçeli said, “That being the case, the 25 percent increase in the pensions of 15.9 million people has not been seen as acceptable and sufficient,” at his parliamentary group meeting on July 11.

The government has made a 34 percent increase in the minimum wage and raised the minimum salary for the public servants to 22,000 Turkish Liras in the first week of July. The increase in the pension, however, was limited to 25 percent.

“One would wish that these rises would be higher, but the budgetary conditions are limited. The difficulties in saving the Turkish economy from a turbulence are very obvious,” he said. Bahçeli, however, said the rise should be just and the pensions should also have a better salary.

“With the decrease of the inflation, the purchase power of the retired, workers, public servants and workers receiving minimum wage will be relatively protected,” he said, expressing support for the government policies.

On Türkiye’s giving a greenlight to Sweden’s bid to join NATO following lengthy negotiations, Bahçeli said Sweden is no different from Kandil Mountain in northern Iraq which is being used as the headquarters of the PKK. “If Sweden makes a 180-degree U-turn from its malign politics and proves that it has been tamed, then we have nothing to say. The decision belongs to the president,” he suggested.

ECONOMY Increase in net reserves encouraging, says Şimşek

Increase in net reserves encouraging, says Şimşek
LATEST NEWS

  1. Increase in net reserves encouraging, says Şimşek

    Increase in net reserves encouraging, says Şimşek

  2. Rescuers brace for more rain as relentless storms flood Northeast, Vermont

    Rescuers brace for more rain as relentless storms flood Northeast, Vermont

  3. Lawyer for young adult at center of BBC scandal says claims presenter broke law are 'rubbish'

    Lawyer for young adult at center of BBC scandal says claims presenter broke law are 'rubbish'

  4. Trump lawyers ask judge to postpone trial in classified documents case

    Trump lawyers ask judge to postpone trial in classified documents case

  5. Sweden to actively support Türkiye’s EU bid

    Sweden to actively support Türkiye’s EU bid
Recommended
CHP launches audits of party organizations

CHP launches audits of party organizations
Felicity, Future parties form joint group in parliament

Felicity, Future parties form joint group in parliament
Akşener reveals newly-appointed members to İYİ Party

Akşener reveals newly-appointed members to İYİ Party
İmamoğlu unveils change manifesto to revitalize opposition

İmamoğlu unveils 'change manifesto' to revitalize opposition
CHP leader denies ‘opposition’s setback’ amid change demands

CHP leader denies ‘opposition’s setback’ amid change demands
Bahçeli urges France to confront its colonial past

Bahçeli urges France to confront its colonial past
WORLD Rescuers brace for more rain as relentless storms flood Northeast, Vermont

Rescuers brace for more rain as relentless storms flood Northeast, Vermont

The slow-moving storm reached New England after hitting parts of New York and Connecticut on Sunday. Rainfall in certain parts of Vermont exceeded 8 inches (20 centimeters) by late Monday, and the National Weather Service in Burlington said more rain was forecast for Tuesday.

ECONOMY Increase in net reserves encouraging, says Şimşek

Increase in net reserves encouraging, says Şimşek

The Turkish Central Bank’s international reserves rose from $98.5 billion on May 26 to $108.6 billion on June 30, while the net reserves improved by $14.2 billion over the same period, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said on July 11. 
SPORTS Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matt Manning and relievers Jason Foley and Alex Lange combined to throw a Major League Baseball no-hitter on July 8 as the hosts defeated Toronto 2-0.