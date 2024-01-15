MHP announces more mayoral candidates

ANKARA

The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) has announced more mayoral candidates, including three cities, on the eve of looming local elections slated for the end of March 2024.

Sadir Durmaz, the deputy leader of the MHP, disclosed the mayoral candidates of his party for Elazığ, Isparta and Kars, as well as 52 districts in different cities, in a statement on Jan. 15. He informed Murat Aygen will run for Elazığ, Yusuf Ziya Günaydın for Isparta and Ötügen Senger for Kars.

The MHP and its main political ally, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) had announced that they will cooperate in various constituencies for the local polls. The MHP will support the AKP’s candidates in 28 metropolitan cities, including Istanbul and Ankara. In return, the AKP will support the MHP’s nominees in Manisa and Mersin, two metropolitan cities.

The comprehensive collaboration will also extend to non-metropolitan provinces where the MHP will abstain from fielding candidates, lending their support to the AKP candidates. These constituencies include Adıyaman, Ağrı, Ardahan, Artvin, Batman, Bilecik, Bingöl, Bitlis, Burdur, Çanakkale, Çorum, Edirne, Giresun, Hakkari, Iğdır, Kırşehir, Muş, Rize, Siirt, Sinop, Şırnak, Tunceli, Yalova and Zonguldak.

In 22 provinces, the AKP and MHP will independently contest the elections, presenting their own candidates. These encompass Afyonkarahisar, Aksaray, Amasya, Bayburt, Bolu, Çankırı, Düzce, Elazığ, Gümüşhane, Isparta, Karabük, Karaman, Kastamonu, Kırıkkale, Kilis, Kütahya, Nevşehir, Niğde, Sivas, Tokat, Uşak and Yozgat.