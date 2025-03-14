Mexico reports 22 measles cases after US outbreak

MEXICO CITY
A health worker administers a measles test on Fernando Tarin, of Seagraves, Texas, at a mobile testing site outside Seminole Hospital District, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, in Seminole, Texas.

Mexican health authorities reported 22 cases of measles on March 13, following an outbreak in the United States where it has killed two and infected more than 200.

Authorities said that of 416 suspected cases reported in Mexico this year, 22 had been confirmed as measles as of March 9.

It said 18 of the cases were in Chihuahua state, which shares a border with the U.S. state of Texas.

"There are two imported cases, and 20 associated with importation," the health report said.

This year, more than 130 measles cases have been reported in west Texas and neighboring New Mexico, the vast majority in unvaccinated children.

More than half of the Mexico cases are children under nine years old. The oldest patient is 19.

Last year Mexico recorded seven cases, all linked to imported infections.

Measles is highly contagious, spreading through respiratory droplets and lingering in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area.

The disease causes fever, respiratory symptoms, and a rash — but can also lead to severe complications, including pneumonia, brain inflammation, and death.

