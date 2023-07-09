Mexico, Panama reach Gold Cup semis

Mexico, Panama reach Gold Cup semis

MIAMI
Mexico, Panama reach Gold Cup semis

Mexico and Panama booked their places in the last four of the CONCACAF Gold Cup with victories on July 8 in their quarterfinal ties against Costa Rica and Qatar.

Ismael Daz blasted a hat trick in the space of nine second-half minutes as Panama marched on with a 4-0 win over Qatar.

Record eight-time Gold Cup champion Mexico reached the last four of the tournament for the ninth straight edition thanks to a 2-0 win over Costa Rica.

In the semifinals, El Tri will take on the winner of Sunday's clash between Jamaica and Guatemala after a hard-earned victory over the Central Americans at the home of the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas.

Ajax right-back Jorge Sanchez went close to a first-half opener for Mexico, driving into the box and firing a low show at the near post that was well saved by Ticos keeper Kevin Chamorro.

Mexico, beaten by the USA in the final two years ago, dominated for long stretches but was given a reminder of Costa Rica's threat when Anthony Contreras found space for a shot but his effort lacked power and was comfortably dealt with by veteran keeper Guillermo Ochoa.

It threatened to be a frustrating night for Jaime Lozano's side but it finally broke through in the 52nd minute when Kendall Waston barged Henry Martin to the ground and Orbelin Pineda side-footed home the spot kick.

The victory was wrapped up for Mexico with three minutes of regulation time remaining, Roberto Alvarado burst down the left and pulled the ball back, just behind Erick Sanchez, who scuffed the ball home.

Sports,

ARTS & LIFE Paloma Picasso takes over late fathers estate

Paloma Picasso takes over late father's estate
LATEST NEWS

  1. Paloma Picasso takes over late father's estate

    Paloma Picasso takes over late father's estate

  2. Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays

    Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays

  3. Mexico, Panama reach Gold Cup semis

    Mexico, Panama reach Gold Cup semis

  4. Iconic coach Popovich signs five-year deal with Spurs

    Iconic coach Popovich signs five-year deal with Spurs

  5. New Zealand vows to get 'gritty' to avoid World Cup embarrassment

    New Zealand vows to get 'gritty' to avoid World Cup embarrassment
Recommended
Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays
Iconic coach Popovich signs five-year deal with Spurs

Iconic coach Popovich signs five-year deal with Spurs

New Zealand vows to get gritty to avoid World Cup embarrassment

New Zealand vows to get 'gritty' to avoid World Cup embarrassment
Arda Güler becomes Türkiye’s most expensive player

Arda Güler becomes Türkiye’s most expensive player
National boxer wins gold at European Games

National boxer wins gold at European Games
China upsets Japan to win womens Asia Cup title

China upsets Japan to win women's Asia Cup title
WORLD NATOs unity to be tested at summit in Vilnius

NATO's unity to be tested at summit in Vilnius

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues with no end in sight, NATO's much-celebrated unity faces fresh strains when leaders gather for their annual summit this week in Vilnius, Lithuania.

ECONOMY Şimşek vows to reinstate fiscal discipline

Şimşek vows to reinstate fiscal discipline

The government will not allow permanent deteriorations in public finance indicators by bringing the budget deficit under control and reestablishing fiscal discipline, Treasury and Finance Mehmet Şimşek has said, adding that necessary measures are being taken to this end.
SPORTS Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matt Manning and relievers Jason Foley and Alex Lange combined to throw a Major League Baseball no-hitter on July 8 as the hosts defeated Toronto 2-0.