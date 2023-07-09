Mexico, Panama reach Gold Cup semis

MIAMI

Mexico and Panama booked their places in the last four of the CONCACAF Gold Cup with victories on July 8 in their quarterfinal ties against Costa Rica and Qatar.

Ismael Daz blasted a hat trick in the space of nine second-half minutes as Panama marched on with a 4-0 win over Qatar.

Record eight-time Gold Cup champion Mexico reached the last four of the tournament for the ninth straight edition thanks to a 2-0 win over Costa Rica.

In the semifinals, El Tri will take on the winner of Sunday's clash between Jamaica and Guatemala after a hard-earned victory over the Central Americans at the home of the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas.

Ajax right-back Jorge Sanchez went close to a first-half opener for Mexico, driving into the box and firing a low show at the near post that was well saved by Ticos keeper Kevin Chamorro.

Mexico, beaten by the USA in the final two years ago, dominated for long stretches but was given a reminder of Costa Rica's threat when Anthony Contreras found space for a shot but his effort lacked power and was comfortably dealt with by veteran keeper Guillermo Ochoa.

It threatened to be a frustrating night for Jaime Lozano's side but it finally broke through in the 52nd minute when Kendall Waston barged Henry Martin to the ground and Orbelin Pineda side-footed home the spot kick.

The victory was wrapped up for Mexico with three minutes of regulation time remaining, Roberto Alvarado burst down the left and pulled the ball back, just behind Erick Sanchez, who scuffed the ball home.