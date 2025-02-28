Mexico extradites cartel kingpins to US

Mexico extradites cartel kingpins to US

MEXICO CITY
Mexico extradites cartel kingpins to US

Mexico on Feb. 27 extradited some of its most notorious imprisoned drug lords to the United States in a bid to avert sweeping tariffs, including a cartel kingpin wanted for decades over the murder of a U.S. undercover agent.

Rafael Caro Quintero, who allegedly ordered the kidnap, torture and killing of DEA special agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena in the 1980s, and several other top gang figures were among 29 suspects handed over.

Caro Quintero was on the FBI’s list of 10 most-wanted fugitives until his capture in 2022.

If convicted, he and several others could face the death penalty, the U.S. Department of Justice said, adding that prosecutors would also consider terrorism charges.

The surprise extraditions come as Mexico scrambles to seal a deal with Washington to avoid being hit with trade duties that Trump has linked to illegal migration and drug flows.

Trump has designated eight Latin American drug trafficking organizations, including six Mexican cartels, terrorist organizations.

"We will prosecute these criminals to the fullest extent of the law in honor of the brave law enforcement agents who have dedicated their careers, and in some cases, given their lives, to protect innocent people from the scourge of violent cartels," US Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement.

The suspects also included the former leaders of the ultra-violent Zetas cartel, brothers Omar and Miguel Angel Trevino Morales.

Former Juarez cartel boss Vicente Carrillo and a brother of Nemesio Oseguera, head of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, one of Mexico's most powerful criminal organizations, were also on the list.

kingpins,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye enters new phase in counterterrorism efforts: Erdoğan

Türkiye enters 'new phase' in counterterrorism efforts: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye enters 'new phase' in counterterrorism efforts: Erdoğan

    Türkiye enters 'new phase' in counterterrorism efforts: Erdoğan

  2. Trump cuts short Zelensky meeting after Oval Office blow up

    Trump cuts short Zelensky meeting after Oval Office blow up

  3. Global reactions to Öcalan’s call for PKK disarmament

    Global reactions to Öcalan’s call for PKK disarmament

  4. Broad political support for Öcalan’s call for PKK dissolution

    Broad political support for Öcalan’s call for PKK dissolution

  5. Türkiye, N Macedonia vow to double trade, enhance ties

    Türkiye, N Macedonia vow to double trade, enhance ties
Recommended
Trump cuts short Zelensky meeting after Oval Office blow up

Trump cuts short Zelensky meeting after Oval Office blow up
Global reactions to Öcalan’s call for PKK disarmament

Global reactions to Öcalan’s call for PKK disarmament
Türkiye is indispensable for the EU: Former Spanish FM

'Türkiye is indispensable for the EU': Former Spanish FM
Ukraine says Russian forces storming border from Kursk

Ukraine says Russian forces storming border from Kursk
Huge protests, strikes mark Greece’s train crash anniversary

Huge protests, strikes mark Greece’s train crash anniversary
Israeli army report reveals years of misreading Hamas

Israeli army report reveals years of misreading Hamas
Musk calls Vance future president

Musk calls Vance 'future president'
WORLD Trump cuts short Zelensky meeting after Oval Office blow up

Trump cuts short Zelensky meeting after Oval Office blow up

U.S. President Donald Trump cut short a meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday and said the Ukrainian leader is "not ready" for peace with Russia in an extraordinary meltdown in the Oval Office that threw question marks over chances for a truce.

ECONOMY German inflation stays flat in February at 2.3 percent: data

German inflation stays flat in February at 2.3 percent: data

Germany's inflation rate remained stable in February at 2.3 percent, preliminary data showed Friday, leaving the door open for the European Central Bank to ease rates at its meeting next week.

SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿