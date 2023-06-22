Mexican sail training vessel to visit Istanbul

ISTANBUL

As part of the “2023 Instruction and Training Cruise,” the ARM Cuauhtémoc Sailing Tall Ship, also known as the Ambassador and Gentleman of the Seas, is planning a visit to the port of Istanbul, as the Mexican government selected Istanbul as the location of the celebrations and events marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Türkiye.

The voyage is a leg of the “2023 Instruction and Training Cruise,” which is stopping at several ports in Cuba, the United States, Spain, France, the United Kingdom, Türkiye, Italy, Portugal, Colombia, Panama, Guatemala and Ecuador over the course of nine months.

As the Republic of Türkiye is celebrating the 100th anniversary of its foundation, the Mexican government has chosen the Port of Istanbul to take part in the festivities.

In April of last year, the Cuauhtémoc Sailing Tall Ship, also known as the Ambassador and Gentleman of the Seas, sailed from the port of Acapulco with 226 crew members, including 112 cadets from the Heroic Naval Military School, two students from the Merchant Navy, and six guests from Ecuador, Guatemala, Nicaragua, and Peru.

The ship will arrive at the Sarayburnu Pier in Istanbul’s Fatih during the morning hours of July 18, where it will be officially received by the Ambassador of Mexico in Türkiye, José Luis Martínez y Hernández, as well as by the city’s naval and civil authorities.

The tall ship will be open for visitors on July 19 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on July 20-21 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.