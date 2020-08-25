Metrobus burns to ashes in Istanbul

  • August 25 2020 14:45:00

ISTANBUL – Demirören News Agency
A metrobus caught fire in the district of Zeytinburnu in Istanbul due to an unknown reason, causing no casualties.

The firefighters who immediately came to the scene extinguished the fire that burnt down the vehicle.

Commuters ran away from the metrobus as the fire broke out, officials said to news agencies. A kilometers-long traffic jam occurred, while metrobus and the tram services were suspended as firefighters scrambled to put out the fire.

The metrobus runs a 50-kilometer bus rapid transit line in Istanbul. The line has 45 stations that follow the metropolis’ ring road.

