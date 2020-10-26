Meter-long pufferfish caught has become hot topic among Aegean fishermen

  • October 26 2020 07:00:00

Meter-long pufferfish caught has become hot topic among Aegean fishermen

MUĞLA
Meter-long pufferfish caught has become hot topic among Aegean fishermen

An invasive pufferfish about a meter long, caught by an amateur fisherman off the coast of the Aegean province of Bodrum, has become a subject of serious worry among the officials and other fishermen in the area.

A lawyer, Göray Karadut, who has been diving and fishing in the seas for about 25 years, caught a meter-long pufferfish, which has been rapidly multiplying in the sea, while he was sailing in the waters near the Çavuş Island on Oct. 24.

Spotting the pufferfish 18 meters deep in the sea, Göray hunted the one-meter-long gigantic invader, weighing some half a kilogram with a harpoon.

Officials and other fishermen could not hide their anxiety when they saw the huge fish known to damage the Aegean ecosystem.

Reaching the Mediterranean through the Suez Canal, a nightmare for the fishermen, the pufferfish is known for attacking people, threatening local species and shredding the fishing nets with its sharp teeth.

Due to the lack of a predator species in the waters where it is currently found, it is difficult to control the pufferfish from massively increasing and invading the Turkish seas.

In trying to prevent the invader species from spreading aggressively, the Turkish officials are rewarding fishermen with some amount of money in exchange for the tail of every pufferfish that they caught in line with a project.

Turkey, puffer fish,

MOST POPULAR

  1. We are not a tribal state, Erdoğan tells US over S-400 tension

    We are not a tribal state, Erdoğan tells US over S-400 tension

  2. Kebab wars: Who makes the best?

    Kebab wars: Who makes the best?

  3. Turkey blasts far-right politician Wilders for cartoon insulting Erdoğan

    Turkey blasts far-right politician Wilders for cartoon insulting Erdoğan

  4. Demolition decision issued for Briton’s villa construction in paradise bay

    Demolition decision issued for Briton’s villa construction in paradise bay

  5. Virus vaccine may be applied in Turkey in December, says health minister

    Virus vaccine may be applied in Turkey in December, says health minister
Recommended
Construction of third Turkish warship for Pakistan starts

Construction of third Turkish warship for Pakistan starts
France increases tension by recalling its envoy: Turkey

France increases tension by recalling its envoy: Turkey
We are not a tribal state, Erdoğan tells US over S-400 tension

We are not a tribal state, Erdoğan tells US over S-400 tension
Turkey blasts far-right politician Wilders for cartoon insulting Erdoğan

Turkey blasts far-right politician Wilders for cartoon insulting Erdoğan
CHP leader urges amendment in Political Parties Act for female quota

CHP leader urges amendment in Political Parties Act for female quota
Egypt’s duty is not to stand with oppressive regimes: Turkish Foreign Ministry

Egypt’s duty is not to stand with oppressive regimes: Turkish Foreign Ministry
WORLD Belarus opposition prepares mass strikes after Lukashenko ignores deadline to quit

Belarus opposition prepares mass strikes after Lukashenko ignores deadline to quit

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko defied an ultimatum to surrender power by midnight on Oct. 25, challenging his opponents to make good on their threat to paralyze the country with a national strike.
ECONOMY Turkey to set up strategic logistics centers for trade

Turkey to set up strategic logistics centers for trade

Turkey plans to establish foreign logistics centers in strategic regions in Africa, the Americas, Europe, Russia and the Far East, said the country's top trade official on Oct. 25.
SPORTS Galatasaray lose to Gaziantep Basketbol in Süper Lig

Galatasaray lose to Gaziantep Basketbol in Süper Lig

Galatasaray lost to Gaziantep Basketbol 86-90 in the matchday five of the ING Basketball Süper Lig on Oct. 25.