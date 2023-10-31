Meteorologists forecast rainy week across country

Meteorologists forecast rainy week across country

ANKARA
Meteorologists forecast rainy week across country

State meteorologists are advising citizens to brace for a week of wet weather, with extensive rainfall anticipated across the nation, particularly on Nov. 2 and 3.

Turkish State Meteorological Service's latest weekly forecast report reveals that the onset of rains will commence in the western and southern regions of the country on Oct. 31.

As the week progresses, the precipitation is expected to spread eastwards, while also reaching the Thrace region, including Istanbul.

However, the real deluge is forecast for Nov. 2, with the western provinces poised to experience especially heavy rainfall.

Meteorologists predict that by Nov. 3, the showers will gradually recede from the inner regions but continue to affect the rest of the country, particularly the southeastern areas.

After a temporary reprieve in some northern provinces towards the end of the week, the western regions will once again see rain on the weekend. Looking ahead to the start of the following week, the wet conditions are expected to persist, encompassing both northern and southern provinces.

torrential,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Atalay case sent to Supreme Court despite top ruling

Atalay case sent to Supreme Court despite top ruling
LATEST NEWS

  1. Atalay case sent to Supreme Court despite top ruling

    Atalay case sent to Supreme Court despite top ruling

  2. Palestine's security is Türkiye's security, says Bahçeli

    Palestine's security is Türkiye's security, says Bahçeli

  3. Türkiye’s priority to upgrade customs union, visa liberalization: Fidan

    Türkiye’s priority to upgrade customs union, visa liberalization: Fidan

  4. 3 astronauts return to Earth after 6-month stay on China's space station

    3 astronauts return to Earth after 6-month stay on China's space station

  5. Three foreigners among Mexico hurricane dead

    Three foreigners among Mexico hurricane dead
Recommended
100 warships conduct historic parade on Türkiye’s centenary

100 warships conduct historic parade on Türkiye’s centenary
Top-ranked student fights to restore lost grades

Top-ranked student fights to restore lost grades
Expert calls for protection of town hosting endemic species

Expert calls for protection of town hosting endemic species
Drought-resilient seeds alleviate sunflower crisis

Drought-resilient seeds alleviate sunflower crisis
Lithuanian climber dies in tragic fall in Antalya

Lithuanian climber dies in tragic fall in Antalya
21-year-old letters delivered on Türkiye’s centennial

21-year-old letters delivered on Türkiye’s centennial
WORLD 3 astronauts return to Earth after 6-month stay on Chinas space station

3 astronauts return to Earth after 6-month stay on China's space station

Three Chinese astronauts returned to Earth on Tuesday morning after six months aboard China’s orbiting space station.
ECONOMY Free trade deal between EU and Australia collapses

Free trade deal between EU and Australia collapses

A free trade deal between the European Union and Australia has unravelled despite early optimism, with Canberra saying yesterday it could take years until negotiations resume.
SPORTS Man Utd say big goodbye to Bobby Charlton with win

Man Utd say 'big goodbye' to Bobby Charlton with win

Manchester United beat Sheffield United 2-1 on Oct. 21 night on an emotionally charged evening as the Premier League giant said a "big goodbye" to club great Bobby Charlton, who died earlier in the day.