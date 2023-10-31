Meteorologists forecast rainy week across country

ANKARA

State meteorologists are advising citizens to brace for a week of wet weather, with extensive rainfall anticipated across the nation, particularly on Nov. 2 and 3.

Turkish State Meteorological Service's latest weekly forecast report reveals that the onset of rains will commence in the western and southern regions of the country on Oct. 31.

As the week progresses, the precipitation is expected to spread eastwards, while also reaching the Thrace region, including Istanbul.

However, the real deluge is forecast for Nov. 2, with the western provinces poised to experience especially heavy rainfall.

Meteorologists predict that by Nov. 3, the showers will gradually recede from the inner regions but continue to affect the rest of the country, particularly the southeastern areas.

After a temporary reprieve in some northern provinces towards the end of the week, the western regions will once again see rain on the weekend. Looking ahead to the start of the following week, the wet conditions are expected to persist, encompassing both northern and southern provinces.