Meta’s revenue, profit decline amid ad slump

Meta’s revenue, profit decline amid ad slump

NEW YORK
Meta’s revenue, profit decline amid ad slump

Facebook parent Meta has reported that its revenue declined for a second consecutive quarter, hurt by falling advertising sales as it faces competition from TikTok’s wildly popular video app.

The quarter’s weak results raised fresh questions about whether Meta’s plans to spend $10 billion a year on the metaverse, a concept that doesn’t quite exist yet and possibly never will, is prudent while its main source of revenue is faltering.

Meta’s disappointing results followed weak earnings reports from Google parent Alphabet and Microsoft this week. The company earned $4.4 billion in the three month period that ended Sept. 30, down 52 percent from in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue fell 4 percent to $27.71 billion from $29.01 billion.

Some of the company’s investors are concerned Meta is spending too much money and confusing people with its focus on the metaverse, while it also grapples with a weakening advertising business.

“Meta has drifted into the land of excess...too many people, too many ideas, too little urgency,” wrote Brad Gerstner, the CEO of Meta shareholder Altimeter Capital, earlier this week in a letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

“This lack of focus and fitness is obscured when growth is easy but deadly when growth slows and technology changes.”

In addition to an accelerating revenue decline, Meta also forecast weaker-than-expected sales for the current quarter, further raising worries that the revenue slump is more of a trend than an aberration.

Meta said it expects staffing levels to stay roughly the same as in the current quarter _ a departure from previous years’ double-digit workforce growth. The company had about 87,000 employees as of Sept. 30, an increase of 28% year-over-year.

Despite the revenue decline, Meta grew its user base. Facebook’s monthly active users were 2.96 billion as of Sept. 30, up 2 percent from a year earlier. And 3.71 billion people logged in to at least one of Meta’s family of apps - Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp or Messenger- up 4 percent year-over-year.

economy,

ARTS & LIFE Director James Gunn, Peter Safran to co-lead DC Studios

Director James Gunn, Peter Safran to co-lead DC Studios
MOST POPULAR

  1. Some foreigners can now work in Türkiye without work permit

    Some foreigners can now work in Türkiye without work permit

  2. Berlin conductor Petrenko worried ‘no one needs us anymore’

    Berlin conductor Petrenko worried ‘no one needs us anymore’

  3. Adidas cuts ties with Kanye West over anti-Semitic remarks

    Adidas cuts ties with Kanye West over anti-Semitic remarks

  4. US ambassador Flake poses as 'James Bond' on Grand Bazaar's roof 

    US ambassador Flake poses as 'James Bond' on Grand Bazaar's roof 

  5. Erdoğan to unveil ‘Century of Türkiye Vision’

    Erdoğan to unveil ‘Century of Türkiye Vision’
Recommended
Shell posts $6.7 billion profit

Shell posts $6.7 billion profit
Central Bank lifts inflation forecast to 65.2 percent

Central Bank lifts inflation forecast to 65.2 percent
Nearly 35 mln foreign tourists visited Türkiye in January-September

Nearly 35 mln foreign tourists visited Türkiye in January-September
Confidence in economy improved

Confidence in economy improved
Canada rejects part of Rogers, Shaw merger

Canada rejects part of Rogers, Shaw merger
China fiscal deficit balloons to nearly $1 trillion

China fiscal deficit balloons to nearly $1 trillion
WORLD Russia may again block Antarctic marine protections

Russia may again block Antarctic marine protections

Delegations from Russia and Ukraine are among those meeting in Australia this week to decide the future of Antarctica’s pristine waters.

ECONOMY Nearly 35 mln foreign tourists visited Türkiye in January-September

Nearly 35 mln foreign tourists visited Türkiye in January-September

Foreign tourist arrivals in January-September rose by 98 percent from a year ago, while the country’s tourism revenues in the third quarter leaped 27 percent, separate data showed on Oct. 27.
SPORTS Türkiye to appoint sports attachés to 13 countries: Minister

Türkiye to appoint sports attachés to 13 countries: Minister

Türkiye will establish sports consultancy offices in 13 European countries, where attachés will be appointed, Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu has announced.