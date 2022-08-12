Metallica, Mariah Carey to play New York show for foreign aid

  • August 12 2022 07:00:00

Metallica, Mariah Carey to play New York show for foreign aid

NEW YORK
Metallica, Mariah Carey to play New York show for foreign aid

Metallica, Mariah Carey and the Jonas Brothers will be among the acts performing in New York’s Central Park this year at the Global Citizen Festival, the organization announced on Aug. 10.

Rosalia, Charlie Puth, Maneskin and Mickey Guyton will join them in taking the stage at the event, which is now in its 10th year and is aimed at drumming up support for preserving international aid to eradicate extreme poverty, in addition to a number of other causes.

The Central Park concert is slated for Sept. 24 as is a sister show in Accra, where Usher, SZA, Stormzy, H.E.R., Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and Tems are all scheduled to perform.

Taking place since 2012 as world leaders gather in New York for the UN General Assembly, Global Citizen distributes tickets for free to supporters who pledge to take actions such as sending letters to their governments in support of development aid.

The 2022 event, which Priyanka Chopra Jonas will host, calls on world leaders as well as philanthropists to relieve debt, empower girls, improve food access and invest in climate solutions in countries that suffer climate change’s worst effects but whose carbon emissions pale in comparison to the globe’s richest nations.

“Decades of systemic and political failures have led humanity into the midst of converging and rapidly deteriorating crises - climate, hunger, health, war and conflict,” Hugh Evans, Global Citizen’s co-founder and CEO, said in a statement.

“The most marginalized populations are paying the price of the stagnant inaction of our leaders, and now millions of lives, and the future of our planet, are at stake.”

 

WORLD Trump calls for ‘immediate’ release of Mar-a-Lago warrant

Trump calls for ‘immediate’ release of Mar-a-Lago warrant
MOST POPULAR

  1. Stranded beluga whale rescued from Seine river

    Stranded beluga whale rescued from Seine river

  2. Nearly 377,000 cruise passengers visit Türkiye in 7 months

    Nearly 377,000 cruise passengers visit Türkiye in 7 months

  3. Bear passes out from ‘mad honey’

    Bear passes out from ‘mad honey’

  4. Flamingo documentary gains award in US festival

    Flamingo documentary gains award in US festival

  5. Airbus, Boeing bag new contracts at air show

    Airbus, Boeing bag new contracts at air show
Recommended
Women’s touch on Sardis ancient city

Women’s touch on Sardis ancient city
Ukraine assault sparks talk of Russian ‘cultural revolution’

Ukraine assault sparks talk of Russian ‘cultural revolution’
Disney+ subscribers surge as Netflix stumbles

Disney+ subscribers surge as Netflix stumbles
Salt of the earth: Israeli artist’s Dead Sea sculptures

Salt of the earth: Israeli artist’s Dead Sea sculptures
Michael Jordan ‘Last Dance’ jersey to be auctioned

Michael Jordan ‘Last Dance’ jersey to be auctioned
Stranded beluga whale rescued from Seine river

Stranded beluga whale rescued from Seine river
WORLD Trump calls for ‘immediate’ release of Mar-a-Lago warrant

Trump calls for ‘immediate’ release of Mar-a-Lago warrant

Former President Donald Trump called late Thursday for the “immediate” release of the federal warrant the FBI used to search his Florida estate, hours after the Justice Department had asked a court to unseal the warrant, with Attorney General Merrick Garland citing the “substantial public interest in this matter.”

ECONOMY Turkish Airlines posts $737 mln profit in first half

Turkish Airlines posts $737 mln profit in first half

Turkish Airlines has posted a net income of $737 million in the first half of 2022 with revenues in the second quarter exceeding the levels in 2019.
SPORTS 5th Islamic Solidarity Games kicks off with Turkish athletes shining

5th Islamic Solidarity Games kicks off with Turkish athletes shining

The fifth Islamic Solidarity Games, hosting some 4,200 international athletes coming to the Central Anatolian province, has started in Konya, while the Turkish team has bagged 40 medals.