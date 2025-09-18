Meta expands smart glasses line in a bet on the future

Meta expands smart glasses line in a bet on the future

NEW YORK
Meta expands smart glasses line in a bet on the future

Meta has showed off new smart glasses as it continued to bank on a lifestyle shift toward blending reality and virtual space despite the efforts inflicting heavy financial losses.

Announcements included the debut of Meta Ray-Ban Display smart glasses that have built-in screens that allow wearers to see messages, photos and more as though looking at a smartphone screen.

Billed as Meta's most advanced AI glasses, Ray-Ban Display comes with sensor-packed bracelets called neural bands that let people control the eyewear with subtle finger movements, and are priced at $799.

"Our goal is to build great-looking glasses that deliver personal superintelligence and a feeling of presence using realistic holograms," Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said as he showed off new AI glasses at the tech firm's annual developers conference on Sept. 17.

"These ideas combined are what we call the metaverse."

Zuckerberg has predicted that AI-infused smart glasses will be the "next major computing platform," eventually replacing the smartphone.

The tech titan began investing heavily in virtual reality and the metaverse about four years ago, with Zuckerberg changing the company's name from Facebook to Meta in late 2021 to reflect the strategy change.

But Reality Labs, Meta's virtual and augmented reality unit, has consistently posted big losses.

The unit lost $4.5 billion in the second quarter of this year on revenue of just $370 million, highlighting ongoing challenges in the metaverse business.

"There's no realistic chance that smart glasses sales make this division profitable in the short term," CCS Insight principal analyst Leo Gebbie said of Reality Labs while at the Meta event.

"Instead, this is about playing the long-term game to break free from smartphones, where Meta has been throttled by rivals Apple and Google, and to control its own destiny in wearables."

Smart glasses have seemed on the horizon for more than a decade, when Google's Glass headset and camera released in 2013, although it has since been discontinued.

Meta has encountered more success with its frames developed alongside Ray-Ban, offering features including a built-in camera, music playback and voice interactions with the company's AI.

The global smart glasses market was estimated at nearly $2 billion last year and is projected to reach $8.26 billion annually by the end of the decade, according to analytics firm Grand View Research.

"The next computing platform continues to come into focus," Meta said.

"AI glasses connect us to real-world superpowers as we move throughout the day, tapping into a wealth of information while staying present in the moment."

Zuckerberg unveiled new Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta Vanguard smart glasses.

The smart glasses build on a partnership established in 2019 between between Meta and EssilorLuxottica, the parent company of Ray-Ban and Oakley.

Ray-Ban Meta glasses have become the top selling AI glasses in the world, with millions of units sold since launch, according to Meta.

Features include built-in cameras for hands-free photos or video, along with being able to call on a digital assistant and real-time language translation.

New Ray-Ban smart glasses start at $379.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Jerusalem is honor of humanity’: Erdoğan at defense technology festival

Jerusalem is 'honor of humanity’: Erdoğan at defense technology festival
LATEST NEWS

  1. Jerusalem is 'honor of humanity’: Erdoğan at defense technology festival

    Jerusalem is 'honor of humanity’: Erdoğan at defense technology festival

  2. Trump and Xi talk on TikTok, US-China trade

    Trump and Xi talk on TikTok, US-China trade

  3. Over 1.1 million join competitions at Istanbul’s Teknofest

    Over 1.1 million join competitions at Istanbul’s Teknofest

  4. Erdoğan unveils 3 bln lira support for cooperatives

    Erdoğan unveils 3 bln lira support for cooperatives

  5. Russian FM Lavrov to meet Rubio at UN next week: Russian state media

    Russian FM Lavrov to meet Rubio at UN next week: Russian state media
Recommended
IFC invests $100 million in DenizBank’s Green Bond

IFC invests $100 million in DenizBank’s Green Bond
Türkiye’s external assets rise to $378 billion in July

Türkiye’s external assets rise to $378 billion in July
Nvidia to invest $5 billion in struggling rival Intel

Nvidia to invest $5 billion in struggling rival Intel
Leaders of Canada and Mexico vow closer economic ties

Leaders of Canada and Mexico vow closer economic ties
East Germanys empty towns try to lure people with trial living

East Germany's empty towns try to lure people with 'trial living'
Xiaomi to remotely fix assisted driving flaw in 110,000 SU7 cars

Xiaomi to remotely fix assisted driving flaw in 110,000 SU7 cars
Economic stability strengthening: Şimşek tells business leaders

Economic stability strengthening: Şimşek tells business leaders
WORLD Trump and Xi talk on TikTok, US-China trade

Trump and Xi talk on TikTok, US-China trade

U.S. President Donald Trump and China's leader Xi Jinping spoke by phone Friday with expectations that they were set to finalize the fate of the hugely popular and influential video app TikTok, as well as discussing trade.
ECONOMY IFC invests $100 million in DenizBank’s Green Bond

IFC invests $100 million in DenizBank’s Green Bond

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, has announced a $100 million investment in DenizBank’s green bond issuance to accelerate Türkiye’s transition to a low-carbon economy, strengthen climate resilience and create new jobs.  
SPORTS Emotional homecoming for Türkiyes silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
﻿