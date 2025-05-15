Messi’s favorite goal to be transformed into art

ISTANBUL

Football legend Lionel Messi’s favorite goal will be turned into a work of art as part of the “A Goal in Life” project. The piece, created by acclaimed new media artist Refik Anadol, will be auctioned at Christie’s, with all proceeds going to charitable causes.

As part of the initiative, Messi will select his favorite goal from his career, which includes over 800 goals, to be reimagined by Anadol. The chosen goal will be revealed on May 22 via Inter Miami CF Foundation’s official social media channels.

The project aims to break fundraising records, with proceeds supporting a range of charitable initiatives, including an educational program run by Inter Miami CF Foundation (IMCFF) and UNICEF in five countries across Latin America and the Caribbean.

Speaking about the project, Messi acknowledged the challenge of choosing just one goal from his storied career. “Each goal holds a special place in my heart, and many bring back truly incredible memories,” he said. “But to make this unique project possible, I have to highlight one as a favorite for the first time. There is a powerful purpose behind this work, and I’m genuinely happy to be part of it.”

Refik Anadol described the collaboration as an honor. “To join forces with one of the greatest athletes of our time and support nonprofit organizations including UNICEF, while blending the emotional legacy of sport with the future of art, is extraordinary,” Anadol said.

“At Refik Anadol Studio, we have always believed in the power of data to tell profound human stories. Using AI to visualize the memory of Messi’s favorite goal is both a creative and ethical celebration of emotion, memory, and excellence,” he added.

Curated by Ximena Caminos and creatively directed by Xavier Roca, the project is being spearheaded by the Inter Miami CF Foundation.

The promotional video for the initiative is narrated by renowned actor, producer, and host Morgan Freeman.

The final artwork, bearing the signatures of both Messi and Anadol, will be unveiled on June 11 at Christie’s in New York. The auction will conclude on July 25.