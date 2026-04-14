Mersin int’l cycling tour wraps up with historic home victory

Mersin int’l cycling tour wraps up with historic home victory

MERSİN
Mersin int’l cycling tour wraps up with historic home victory

The eighth edition of the International Tour of Mersin, a major multi-stage cycling competition, has concluded after four days of intense racing, with a Turkish athlete claiming the top spot for the first time in the event’s history.

A part of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) calendar, the race covered a total of 464 kilometers across the southern province of Mersin.

A total of 120 riders, 86 international and 34 Turkish, competed in 18 teams representing 26 countries.

The final stage, a 124.2-kilometer route, saw Türkiye’s Mustafa Tarakçı take first place.

In the overall general classification, Türkiye's Serdar Anıl Depe secured the yellow jersey, marking a milestone as the first Turkish rider to win the Tour of Mersin. Czech Republic’s Tomas Pridal placed second overall, while Belgium’s Gianni Marchand finished third.

Depe also claimed the red jersey as the best climber, while Pridal won the white jersey for the best young rider.

The award for best team went to a Belgian squad.

 

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