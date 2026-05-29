Istanbul residents embrace rare calm

ISTANBUL

Istanbul, a bustling metropolis with a population exceeding 15 million, has experienced a dramatic exodus due to the Eid al-Adha holiday, granting the remaining residents a rare opportunity to savor the city’s landmarks in a serene setting.

As Türkiye celebrated the second day of Eid yesterday, millions capitalized on the midweek holiday alignment, opting either to flock to coastal regions or return to their hometowns for family reunions.

A city notoriously plagued by gridlock on a daily basis, particularly during morning rush hour, Istanbul witnessed an unprecedented plummet in traffic density.

On May 27, the first day of the religious holiday, overall congestion across the metropolis was recorded at a mere 8 percent during morning hours, with the Anatolian side registering at 2 percent and the European side at 9 percent.

Facilitated by free public transportation throughout the festive period, a vast majority of Istanbulites evacuated the city, while those who stayed behind basked in the pristine, sunny weather across public parks and coastal promenades.

Relieving themselves of the customary traffic and suffocating crowds, locals headed out to parks, gardens and shorelines at the crack of dawn.

The historical Emirgan Grove and its adjacent coastline emerged as prime destinations for the residents.

While some opted for seaside strolls and recreational fishing, others relished the tranquility by hosting family picnics under the shade of trees, immersing themselves in nature.

“We capitalized on the emptiness of Istanbul on the very first day of Eid. We came to the coast as a family to breathe in the Bosphorus air. We couldn’t travel to our hometown this year,” said Süleyman Özsepet, who came to the coast for a walk.

“The holidaymakers have departed, leaving Istanbul entirely to us. We are currently basking in the true beauty of the city. The weather is spectacular, and I hope it persists throughout the holiday. I wish everyone a blessed Eid.”

Another resident, Şenol Şahintürk, who was angling along the shore, expressed that he dedicated this holiday entirely to self-rejuvenation.

“We recognized the perfect weather as an opportunity and decided to come down to the Emirgan coast to fish. The weather is magnificent, and the sea has taken on a stunning turquoise hue. We wanted to sit back and catch some fish. I have designated this holiday specifically for resting and unwinding.”

Reflecting on the tranquil state of the city, Muhsin Yarar, a visitor at Emirgan Grove, emphasized that the vacancy offers a unique silver lining for local families.

In Türkiye, Eid al-Adha has long been associated with large family reunions, charitable acts and the ritual slaughter of livestock, while also triggering one of the country’s largest seasonal migrations, as millions travel to their hometowns and holiday destinations.