770-year-old Tokat bridge defies time

770-year-old Tokat bridge defies time

TOKAT
770-year-old Tokat bridge defies time

Spanning the Yeşilırmak River, the historic five-arched Hıdırlık Bridge in the northern province of Tokat, constructed by the Seljuks in 1250, remains standing centuries later, and continues to serve the public.

During a restoration project executed in 2021, the asphalt surface of the bridge was stripped away to facilitate comprehensive cleaning and structural repair works.

Measuring approximately 7 meters in width and 151 meters in length, the Hıdırlık Bridge functions exclusively as a pedestrian walkway today.

Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency, Dr. Nazım Boy from Tokat Gaziosmanpaşa University highlighted that the bridge was engineered to the highest technical standards of its era.

“In terms of its arch architecture, we observe a clear preference for the pointed arch design typical of the Anatolian Seljuk period. While this reflects one of the defining characteristics of Seljuk architecture, it simultaneously imparts a distinct aesthetic elegance to the structures.”

Dr. Boy also drew a poignant contrast with recent infrastructure, pointing out that two modern bridges in Tokat had collapsed during recent floods.

 “One of the primary reasons these historic structures have endured for centuries is that they were built upon generations of cumulative experience and meticulous observation. These monuments were never constructed on a whim or a single day’s impulse,” he concluded.

 

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