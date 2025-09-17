Menderes remembered on 62nd anniversary of execution

AYDIN

Türkiye on Sept. 17 marked the 62nd anniversary of the execution of Adnan Menderes, the country’s first democratically elected prime minister, who was hanged following a military coup in 1960.

A commemoration ceremony was held in his hometown of Aydın, where political leaders and citizens paid tribute to him. Messages of remembrance were also shared by top officials, including Parliamentary Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş.

“We will continue to strengthen the power of our nation and democracy against any mindset that attempts to destroy the will of the people, legally elected by their votes, through coups, executions and imprisonment,” he wrote in a social media post.

The speaker honored Menderes as well as Foreign Minister Fatin Rüştü Zorlu and Finance Minister Hasan Polatkan, who were executed alongside him.

Menderes rose to power in 1950 when his Democrat Party (DP) ended single-party rule. His government clashed with military leaders and in June of that year retired the armed forces’ top command amid rumors of a coup.

On May 27, 1960, a committee of officers seized power, claiming the DP was steering the country toward authoritarianism and unrest. The junta dissolved parliament, suspended the constitution and arrested Menderes, President Celal Bayar and other senior officials.

Menderes and dozens of DP figures were tried before a military tribunal. On Sept. 15, 1961, 15 of them were sentenced to death. While most of the sentences were later commuted, Menderes, Zorlu and Polatkan were executed. Bayar’s sentence was reduced to life imprisonment due to his age.

Menderes was executed on Sept. 17, 1961, a day after Zorlu and Polatkan.