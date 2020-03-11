Member of Saudi Allegiance Council arrested: Report

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency

A member of Saudi Arabia's Council of Allegiance was reportedly arrested in a wave of sweeping dentitions prompted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to an online news outlet.

London-based Middle East Eye (MEE) identified the person arrested as Prince Mohammed bin Saad Al Saud, the son of Saad bin Abdulaziz, the late brother of incumbent King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

Formed by the late King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz in December 2007, the influential Council of Allegiance has a major role in determining the next prince to take the Saudi throne.

MEE reported on March 8 that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrested a number of princes from the royal family on March 6 in a move aimed at taking the throne before the upcoming G20 Summit in November in the capital of Riyadh.

Although there is no official statement regarding the number arrested, top royal family members told MEE at least 20 members of the family have been arrested.

They include Saudi princes are King Abdulaziz's younger brother, Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz and his son Nayef bin Ahmed, as well as former Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef.