Meloni eyes boost in energy ties with Algeria

ALGIERS
Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni is looking to boost already strong energy ties with Algeria to further wean Italy off Russian energy, a focus of her two-day visit to the North African nation that started yesterday.

Russia’s war in Ukraine, which upset global strategic and economic dynamics, gave a new and urgent dimension to ties between Algiers and Rome, long dependent on Russian energy. Other European Union nations also have scrambled to find sources of replacement for Russian energy.

Italy and gas-rich Algeria now want to build on then Premier Mario Draghi’s successful initiatives last year to boost Algerian energy supplies to Italy and, an Algerian diplomat said, “push beyond that.”

“We want Italy to become a European hub for Algerian gas. A junction for other EU countries,” Algeria’s ambassador to Rome, Abdelkrim Touahria, said in an interview with Rome daily Il Messaggero, published on on Jan 21.

Algeria has replaced Russia as Italy’s No. 1 energy supplier, sending natural gas via the Trans-Mediterranean pipeline.

An initial deal last year concluded by Draghi added 9 billion cubic meters of gas by 2023-2024, Eni said at the time. Months later, in July, a $4 billion agreement between the companies Eni, the Italian energy company, Occidental and Total was concluded.

Meloni was to meet with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune as well as the nation’s prime minister. Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi is to be among those in the delegation.

“Today we are the leading energy partner of Italy,” Touahria said. “But we aim to push beyond that.”

Touahria, the Algerian ambassador, said that Italy’s Eni and the Algerian oil company Sonatrach are also looking together to the future with projects like oil and gas exploration in the south Sahara.

Besides energy, a raft of topics also will be discussed during Meloni’s visit, from naval construction to cars and startups.

