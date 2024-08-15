Melbourne officials vote to ban rental e-scooters

Melbourne has become the latest city to ban rental e-scooters, abruptly moving to end a trial contract with two firms after a community revolt.

After a six-to-four council vote late on Aug. 13, city authorities said they would give operators Lime and Neuron 30 days to rid the city center of the two-wheeled contraptions.

Mayor Nicholas Reece, a former executive at the men's health charity Movember, backed the move and said it had popular support.

He alleged scooters had been scattered around the city "like confetti," posing a risk to the community.

For fans, e-scooters are a transport revolution, allowing commuters to zip around crowded cities with ease and at minimal cost.

For detractors, they are injury-inducing street litter and a hipsters' plague on peaceful pedestrians.

In just two decades, e-scooters have grown into a worldwide market worth tens of billions of dollars a year.

But Melbourne follows cities from Barcelona to Montreal in banning or limiting where e-scooters can go.

Researchers at the University of New South Wales report the growth of e-scooters has brought a rise in related injuries and hospital admissions, mostly from men aged in their late 20s to early 30s.

﻿