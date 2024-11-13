Megan Fox expecting a baby with Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox expecting a baby with Machine Gun Kelly

LOS ANGELES
Megan Fox expecting a baby with Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are expecting to grow their family.

Fox on Nov. 11 announced on her Instagram page that she’s pregnant, showcasing her growing belly and a positive pregnancy test in photos.

“Nothing is ever really lost. welcome back,” she wrote in the caption, making reference to her previous experience with pregnancy loss.

Fox is already a mom to three children with her ex-husband “Beverly Hills, 90210” star Brian Austin Green. Kelly also has a daughter Casie, who he shares with ex Emma Cannon.

The app version of Fox’s Instagram post featured MGK’s song “last november,” which the musician has previously said is about pregnancy loss.

Fox also previously recounted her experience in two poems included in her book of poetry “Pretty Boys are Poisonous,” released last year.

In an interview with GMA at the time, Fox said that she’d “never been through anything like that before in my life” and that she and her Kelly leaned on each other through the loss.

“I have three kids so it was very difficult for both of us, and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately,” she said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump, Biden shake hands in White House

Trump, Biden shake hands in White House
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump, Biden shake hands in White House

    Trump, Biden shake hands in White House

  2. At least 21 killed as Israeli army steps up attacks in Gaza

    At least 21 killed as Israeli army steps up attacks in Gaza

  3. US, Japan, S. Korea launch massive multidomain military drill

    US, Japan, S. Korea launch massive multidomain military drill

  4. US Muslim group declares Biden a ‘war criminal’ for continuing to send weapons to Israel

    US Muslim group declares Biden a ‘war criminal’ for continuing to send weapons to Israel

  5. Zeyrek Çinili Bath Museum welcomes visitors with guided tours

    Zeyrek Çinili Bath Museum welcomes visitors with guided tours
Recommended
Zeyrek Çinili Bath Museum welcomes visitors with guided tours

Zeyrek Çinili Bath Museum welcomes visitors with guided tours
Ancient pendant found at Hadrianopolis

Ancient pendant found at Hadrianopolis
Rock legends set to thrill Istanbul fans

Rock legends set to thrill Istanbul fans
Salt Research launches online archive on Atatürk’s legacy

Salt Research launches online archive on Atatürk’s legacy
Polygonal structure in Alexandria Troas restored

Polygonal structure in Alexandria Troas restored
‘Gladiator II goes back into the arena

‘Gladiator II' goes back into the arena
WORLD Trump, Biden shake hands in White House

Trump, Biden shake hands in White House

Donald Trump made a triumphant return to the White House on Wednesday, where outgoing president Joe Biden offered a show of civility to the bitter rival who denied him the same courtesy four years ago.

ECONOMY CIMPOR Global won second prize in prestigious Africa business award

CIMPOR Global won second prize in prestigious Africa business award

CIMPOR Global, a subsidiary of TCC Group, has been awarded the "Second Prize" at the 2024 Doing Business in Africa Award, an accolade bestowed by the Netherlands-Africa Business Council (NABC) for its successful sustainability practices.

SPORTS Galatasaray stuns Spurs, Fenerbahçe falls in Europa League

Galatasaray stuns Spurs, Fenerbahçe falls in Europa League

Victor Osimhen scored twice as Galatasaray inflicted a first Europa League defeat of the season on Tottenham with a 3-2 victory in Istanbul, while Fenerbahçe suffered a 3-1 loss against AZ Alkmaar on Nov. 7.
﻿