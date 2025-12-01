Mega yachts hauled out for winter maintenance in Marmaris

MUĞLA

Marinas in the southwestern city of Muğla’s resort town Marmaris, home to some of the Mediterranean’s largest on-land yacht facilities, are entering their busiest period as mega motor yachts line up for winter maintenance ahead of the next season.

Known for its turquoise coves, Marmaris has entered its annual winter phase, when yachts from around the world anchor here for extensive overhaul operations after a busy summer period.

In the lift docks, motor yachts weighing up to 350 tons are hauled out of the water, washed to remove salt and lined up on land according to their refit schedules.

Over the winter, they undergo a wide range of procedures before returning to sea — from technical overhauls and mechanical repairs to repainting, interior redesign, carpentry, kitchen refurbishments and full-scale system checks.

Many Turkish and foreign yacht owners also choose the town as a secure port to store their vessels during the off-season.

Ozan Balcı, chair of the Marmaris branch of the Turkish Chamber of Shipping (IMEAK), said Marmaris holds a strong position in the global yachting industry.

“Marmaris has the largest marina capacity in the Mediterranean, which makes the district a major logistical hub,” he said. “Beyond repair and maintenance, we have the workforce and infrastructure to meet all the operational needs of motor yachts.”

The industry creates significant local employment and stimulates the wider economy, from marina operations to the surrounding industrial zone, according to Balcı.

Hasan Aslan Tütüncü, owner of a motor yacht maintenance firm, said Türkiye has become highly competitive in yacht repair.

“Foreigners choose Marmaris because the quality is higher, and they leave very satisfied,” he said. “If you look at the global market, Türkiye easily ranks among the top five countries in yacht maintenance.”

Echoing Tütüncü’s remarks, marine engineer Serkan Köloğlu added that Turkish firms are securing the top international awards for maintenance, repair and new builds, solidifying their position as Europe's finest.