Meeting between Turkish, Armenian ministers ‘constructive’

Sevil Erkuş ANTALYA

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoglu and his Armenian counterpart, Ararat Mirzoyan, met on March 12 within the scope of the normalization process to end years-long hostilities.

“I can say that it was a very productive and constructive meeting,” Çavuşoğlu told reporters alongside Mirzoyan after their meeting on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Recalling that Ankara and Yerevan had launched normalization talks for two rounds after appointing special representatives, Çavuşoğlu said, “Today, we went over and evaluated this.”

“I would like to say with pleasure that we strive for stability and peace in the South Caucasus. And we receive support from all sides for our efforts in this direction. Azerbaijan is also pleased with the steps taken and the normalization process between Turkey and Armenia,” the minister said.

“Azerbaijan also supports this process. Stability and peace in the region are for the benefit of all of us. We will continue to take steps in this direction. We have agreed with Mr. Ararat, on this issue,” he added.

The Armenian foreign minister said he “positively accepted” the invitation by Çavuşoğlu to the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

“We will continue this process of normalization without preconditions. Our representatives make efforts in this direction,” he said, adding Armenia has a decision to establish “ peace and harmony” in the region.

The meeting of Turkish and Armenian ministers comes years after Turkey and Armenia had stepped up to normalize relations in 2009, signing the “Zurich Protocols” to establish diplomatic relations and reopen their common border. But the agreement was never ratified because of opposition from Azerbaijan.

Ankara and Yerevan have had no diplomatic ties, and Turkey shut down its common border in 1993 in a show of solidarity with Azerbaijan, which was locked in a conflict with Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

In 2020, Turkey strongly backed Azerbaijan in the six-week conflict with Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh, which ended with a Russia-brokered peace deal that saw Azerbaijan gain control of a significant part of Nagorno-Karabakh.

This development provided an impetus to normalize ties between Ankara and Yerevan. Turkish officials said Ankara would proceed with the normalization process between Turkey and Armenia in coordination with Azerbaijan.

Turkey’s special envoy Ambassador Serdar Kılıç, a former ambassador to the U.S., and Armenia’s special envoy, Deputy Parliament Speaker Ruben Rubinyan, held the first round of normalization talks in Moscow on Jan. 14 and had their second meeting on Feb. 24 in Vienna.

The normalization process suggests the establishment of diplomatic ties, the opening of sealed borders, and starting economic, trade and transportation projects between the two nations.

HH Turkish FM meeting Afghan deputy minister

Çavuşoğlu also met with Afghanistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on March 12 on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Muttaqi said they had a “good discussion” on the issue of running Kabul airport in Afghanistan.

“We thank the government of Turkey for the opportunity to participate in this forum and also for the humanitarian assistance they have provided. We look forward to enhancing and strengthening our relations with Turkey,” he said.