Meditation tourism set to reach highlands in eastern Türkiye

Meditation tourism set to reach highlands in eastern Türkiye

ANKARA
Meditation tourism set to reach highlands in eastern Türkiye

As part of a new green development initiative backed by the Industry and Technology Ministry, eastern Türkiye’s highland provinces are set to host eco-friendly tourism projects centered on meditation, yoga and nature-based experiences.

The program, set to launch in the provinces of Malatya, Elazığ, Bingöl and Tunceli, aims to turn the region into a destination for slow-paced, sustainable travel while supporting small businesses and increasing employment opportunities for women and youth.

Funded by the World Bank, it will provide financial support for micro and small enterprises looking to invest in environmentally friendly tourism, agriculture and production.

Businesses will be eligible for up to 2 million Turkish Liras (approximately $50,000) in grants, with funding covering up to 75 percent of total project costs.

Cooperatives and producer unions may even receive up to 90 percent.

Enterprises led by women or youth will be given priority in the selection process.

Sample tourism projects eligible for funding include boutique eco-hotels, stone houses, underground lodgings, bungalows and tiny houses, as well as glamping and thematic camping areas designed for meditation, yoga, nature walks, reading and other “slow” activities.

Abandoned rural spaces will be repurposed as guesthouses, and visitors will be offered experiences such as lavender harvesting and local workshops.

In addition to wellness-focused tourism, the program supports sustainable adventure tourism through projects such as water sports centers, offering canoeing, paddleboarding, and windsurfing, and eco-conscious adventure parks with climbing walls, zip lines and mountain biking trails.

The initiative extends beyond tourism.

In agriculture, the program aims to scale up the production of region-specific goods, such as jams and molasses, as well as nutritional supplements and cosmetics using geographically indicated local ingredients.

Women’s cooperatives and rural entrepreneurs will be supported in selling these products through digital platforms.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump says EU, Mexico to face 30 percent tariff from Aug 1

Trump says EU, Mexico to face 30 percent tariff from Aug 1
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump says EU, Mexico to face 30 percent tariff from Aug 1

    Trump says EU, Mexico to face 30 percent tariff from Aug 1

  2. Gaza ceasefire talks held up by Israel withdrawal plans: Palestinian sources

    Gaza ceasefire talks held up by Israel withdrawal plans: Palestinian sources

  3. Erdoğan proclaims dawn of terror-free Türkiye after PKK disarmament

    Erdoğan proclaims dawn of terror-free Türkiye after PKK disarmament

  4. US is selling weapons to NATO allies to give to Ukraine, Trump says

    US is selling weapons to NATO allies to give to Ukraine, Trump says

  5. Fuel to Air India jet engines cut off moments before crash: probe

    Fuel to Air India jet engines cut off moments before crash: probe
Recommended
Erdoğan proclaims dawn of terror-free Türkiye after PKK disarmament

Erdoğan proclaims dawn of terror-free Türkiye after PKK disarmament
Turkish fishermen battle waves to deliver tuna to Aegean

Turkish fishermen battle waves to deliver tuna to Aegean
Sulcus in human brain named after renowned neurosurgeon Yaşargil

Sulcus in human brain named after renowned neurosurgeon Yaşargil
Türkiye swelters through one of hottest June in 55 years

Türkiye swelters through one of hottest June in 55 years
Turkish politics welcome PKK’s move as historic turning point

Turkish politics welcome PKK’s move as historic turning point
Bosnia commemorates Srebrenica genocide as Türkiye shows support

Bosnia commemorates Srebrenica genocide as Türkiye shows support
WORLD Gaza ceasefire talks held up by Israel withdrawal plans: Palestinian sources

Gaza ceasefire talks held up by Israel withdrawal plans: Palestinian sources

Indirect talks between Hamas and Israel for a ceasefire in Gaza are being held up by Israel's proposals to keep troops in the territory, two Palestinian sources with knowledge of the discussions told AFP on Saturday.
ECONOMY Trump says EU, Mexico to face 30 percent tariff from Aug 1

Trump says EU, Mexico to face 30 percent tariff from Aug 1

President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened to impose a 30 percent tariff on key US trading partners Mexico and the European Union, ramping up pressure for deals in his trade wars.
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿