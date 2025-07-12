Meditation tourism set to reach highlands in eastern Türkiye

ANKARA

As part of a new green development initiative backed by the Industry and Technology Ministry, eastern Türkiye’s highland provinces are set to host eco-friendly tourism projects centered on meditation, yoga and nature-based experiences.

The program, set to launch in the provinces of Malatya, Elazığ, Bingöl and Tunceli, aims to turn the region into a destination for slow-paced, sustainable travel while supporting small businesses and increasing employment opportunities for women and youth.

Funded by the World Bank, it will provide financial support for micro and small enterprises looking to invest in environmentally friendly tourism, agriculture and production.

Businesses will be eligible for up to 2 million Turkish Liras (approximately $50,000) in grants, with funding covering up to 75 percent of total project costs.

Cooperatives and producer unions may even receive up to 90 percent.

Enterprises led by women or youth will be given priority in the selection process.

Sample tourism projects eligible for funding include boutique eco-hotels, stone houses, underground lodgings, bungalows and tiny houses, as well as glamping and thematic camping areas designed for meditation, yoga, nature walks, reading and other “slow” activities.

Abandoned rural spaces will be repurposed as guesthouses, and visitors will be offered experiences such as lavender harvesting and local workshops.

In addition to wellness-focused tourism, the program supports sustainable adventure tourism through projects such as water sports centers, offering canoeing, paddleboarding, and windsurfing, and eco-conscious adventure parks with climbing walls, zip lines and mountain biking trails.

The initiative extends beyond tourism.

In agriculture, the program aims to scale up the production of region-specific goods, such as jams and molasses, as well as nutritional supplements and cosmetics using geographically indicated local ingredients.

Women’s cooperatives and rural entrepreneurs will be supported in selling these products through digital platforms.