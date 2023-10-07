Mediation process to begin for urban transformation deadlocks

ANKARA

In a bid to expedite measures against expected major earthquakes, particularly in Istanbul, a mediation system and specialized court for urban transformation deadlocks will be introduced, Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Mehmet Özhaseki has announced.

The system that requires the demolition of buildings identified as earthquake-vulnerable often reaches an impasse as it necessitates the approval of two-thirds of property owners, decelerating the process and posing significant risks, especially for Istanbul, which is home to 16 million residents.

Özhaseki stated that instead of a two-thirds majority, more than half of the property owners' approval would be sufficient to initiate the reconstruction of the building.

The minister noted that the mediation method, recently implemented in tenant-landlord disputes, will soon be applied to homeowner disputes, with the aim of achieving a faster resolution.

In addition to the mediation system, specialized courts solely dedicated to transformation-related cases will also be established soon.

"There should be specialized courts dealing with this field so that it doesn't linger for years. If we don't implement these measures, progress won't be swift, and we won't be able to compete against time; urban transformation won't be completed on schedule," Özhaseki emphasized.

Providing information on the area affected by the Feb. 6 earthquakes, Özhaseki noted that half of the debris removal operations, including those for buildings subjected to controlled demolition due to severe damage, have been completed.

"In areas where ground surveys have been conducted, and if there are no soil problems, we are enabling on-site reconstruction. For this purpose, 215,000 citizens have applied. We will deliver 41,000 completed homes in November-December. Approximately 5,000 rural houses are also ready, and we will hand over them as well."