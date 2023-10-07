Mediation process to begin for urban transformation deadlocks

Mediation process to begin for urban transformation deadlocks

ANKARA
Mediation process to begin for urban transformation deadlocks

In a bid to expedite measures against expected major earthquakes, particularly in Istanbul, a mediation system and specialized court for urban transformation deadlocks will be introduced, Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Mehmet Özhaseki has announced.

The system that requires the demolition of buildings identified as earthquake-vulnerable often reaches an impasse as it necessitates the approval of two-thirds of property owners, decelerating the process and posing significant risks, especially for Istanbul, which is home to 16 million residents.

Özhaseki stated that instead of a two-thirds majority, more than half of the property owners' approval would be sufficient to initiate the reconstruction of the building.

The minister noted that the mediation method, recently implemented in tenant-landlord disputes, will soon be applied to homeowner disputes, with the aim of achieving a faster resolution.

In addition to the mediation system, specialized courts solely dedicated to transformation-related cases will also be established soon.

"There should be specialized courts dealing with this field so that it doesn't linger for years. If we don't implement these measures, progress won't be swift, and we won't be able to compete against time; urban transformation won't be completed on schedule," Özhaseki emphasized.

Providing information on the area affected by the Feb. 6 earthquakes, Özhaseki noted that half of the debris removal operations, including those for buildings subjected to controlled demolition due to severe damage, have been completed.

"In areas where ground surveys have been conducted, and if there are no soil problems, we are enabling on-site reconstruction. For this purpose, 215,000 citizens have applied. We will deliver 41,000 completed homes in November-December. Approximately 5,000 rural houses are also ready, and we will hand over them as well."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan urges Israel, Palestinians to act reasonably

Erdoğan urges Israel, Palestinians 'to act reasonably'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan urges Israel, Palestinians 'to act reasonably'

    Erdoğan urges Israel, Palestinians 'to act reasonably'

  2. Deadly new strike as Ukraine mourns dozens killed at wake

    Deadly new strike as Ukraine mourns dozens killed at wake

  3. Hamas fighters fire rockets, enter Israel in unprecedented attack

    Hamas fighters fire rockets, enter Israel in unprecedented attack

  4. US must stop cooperating with YPG terrorists, Fidan tells Blinken

    US must stop cooperating with YPG terrorists, Fidan tells Blinken

  5. World Bank lifts Türkiye’s growth forecast for 2023

    World Bank lifts Türkiye’s growth forecast for 2023
Recommended
Erdoğan urges Israel, Palestinians to act reasonably

Erdoğan urges Israel, Palestinians 'to act reasonably'
US must stop cooperating with YPG terrorists, Fidan tells Blinken

US must stop cooperating with YPG terrorists, Fidan tells Blinken
Türkiye reports 4.7 mln foreigners with legal status

Türkiye reports 4.7 mln foreigners with legal status
Man survives by drinking only water for 5 days after cliff fall

Man survives by drinking only water for 5 days after cliff fall
Türkiye joins ‘Arctic treaty,’ gains access to North Pole

Türkiye joins ‘Arctic treaty,’ gains access to North Pole
Dutch drug gang member to be extradited

Dutch drug gang member to be extradited
WORLD Deadly new strike as Ukraine mourns dozens killed at wake

Deadly new strike as Ukraine mourns dozens killed at wake

A 10-year-old and his grandmother were killed on Friday when Russian missiles smashed into Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, just hours after another attack left dozens dead at a wake in a nearby village.
ECONOMY World Bank lifts Türkiye’s growth forecast for 2023

World Bank lifts Türkiye’s growth forecast for 2023

The World Bank has revised its economic growth forecast for Türkiye for this year upward from a previous 3.2 percent to 4.2 percent.
SPORTS Stage set for Tour of Türkiye

Stage set for Tour of Türkiye

The Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) will start on Oct.8 in Alanya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams, with greater enthusiasm on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Turkish Republic.