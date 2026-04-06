Media watchdog tightens oversight of sports coverage

Media watchdog tightens oversight of sports coverage

ANKARA
Media watchdog tightens oversight of sports coverage

Türkiye’s broadcasting regulator, the Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK), has announced a new regulatory framework for sports coverage, introducing binding principles aimed at reinforcing neutrality, fair representation and adherence to universal sporting values.

According to an official statement, an assessment examined current broadcasting practices during sports events and identified a range of problematic trends.

Among the concerns highlighted were the repeated display and commentary on stadium banners, the use of partisan or inflammatory language favouring certain teams or fan groups, and the airing of footage featuring profanity, smoking spectators and prolonged scenes of violence.

The regulator also flagged the broadcast of advertisements promoting virtual betting and products associated with excessive consumption.

In response, RTÜK unanimously approved a set of enforceable rules. Broadcasters will be required to use non-violent, inclusive language that fosters a positive sporting atmosphere. Visuals of discriminatory or provocative banners will be excluded, while commentators must refrain from biased or fan-driven remarks targeting teams, officials or supporters.

The new framework also imposes strict advertising limits during live matches, banning all commercials — including virtual overlays — outside stoppages and halftime. Promotions encouraging online betting or excessive consumption are explicitly prohibited, with broadcasters expected to implement technological safeguards.

Additionally, footage of fights in stadiums or on the pitch will no longer be shown for extended periods and images of pitch invaders will be avoided.

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