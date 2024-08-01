Media watchdog imposes fines on 3 digital platforms

ANKARA

The Turkish television and radio watchdog has announced that administrative sanctions have been imposed on Netflix, MUBI and Blu TV for certain content they hosted on their platforms.

The Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK) addressed the monitoring reports on “video-on-demand” digital platforms during its weekly regular meeting.

Following the penalty imposed on another platform in recent weeks for hosting an inappropriate animated film, Netflix was also directed to remove the same film from its catalog.

Additionally, the French-Belgian co-production "Climax," directed by Gaspar Noe and broadcast on Blu TV and MUBI, was scrutinized in the report.

RTÜK ascertained that the film features numerous scenes with explicit depictions of violence and sexuality, including portrayals of incest and homosexuality, alongside pervasive use of tobacco, alcohol, drugs, profane language and obscenity.

In the council meeting, it was determined that the film contravened the principles of protecting public morals and family structure. Consequently, both streaming platforms were levied the maximum administrative fines and required to remove the film from their catalogs.