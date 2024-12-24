Media assets of Ciner Yayın Holding sold to Can Holding

ISTANBUL

Park Holding has announced that it has agreed to sell shares in its Ciner Yayın Holding to Can Holding to focus mainly on its core business.

Ciner Yayın Holding’s media assets include TV channels Show TV, Habertürk and BloombergHT.

The company did not disclose the financial details of the transaction.

“As Park Group, we have decided to terminate our media investments in order to focus on our goal of global leadership in the mining industry, our core business,” the company said in a statement.

Accordingly, all shares in Ciner Yayın Holding were transferred to Can Holding, the statement added, noting that the share transfer will be completed following the Competition Board’s approval.

Can Holding’s assets include Bilgi University and Doğa Colleges.

It also operates in the fields of energy, durable consumption, logistics, health and tourism.