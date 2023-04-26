Mecidiye Mansion opened to visitors for 1st time

Fatma Aksu- ISTANBUL
The Mecidiye Mansion of Ottoman Sultan Abdülmecid, which has been inaccessible to anyone but the official for 165 years, has been opened to visitors for the first time in its history, with the partial completion of the restoration in Topkapı Palace in Istanbul.

Fatih Mansion, Seferli Ward, Treasury Ward in the complex of the place were kept closed since 2014.

Following the restoration works that were completed in these sections, they were reopened with a ceremony attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on April 20.

The Mecidiye Mansion, located in the fourth courtyard of the palace, was opened to visitors for the first time.

The pavilion, built by Sultan Abdülmecid in 1858 and used as a resting place by sultans before the religious and official ceremonies, draws attention with its ornamental elements bearing the influences of 19th century European art.

The Mecidiye Mansion, whose maintenance, repair and landscaping were completed by the National Palaces Directorate, is a candidate to be a frequent destination for visitors.

Yasin Yıldız, the head of the directorate, stated that the total investment made in Topkapı Palace reached 1 billion Turkish Liras ($51 million), adding that a total income of 300 million liras ($15 million) is expected per year.

“The three-day interest in the palace is extremely gratifying. We hosted 60,000 visitors in three days. This figure is the number of visitors we see during our peak seasons, July and August,” Yıldız explained.

“We host 3 million visitors a year at Topkapı Palace. As the National Palaces, our total visitor figure is 6.5 million. We plan to reach 8 million this year.”

Reminding that the museum in the palace previously hosted 1,200 pieces of movable historical artifacts, Yıldız noted that with the opening, this figure increased to 3,500.

“As the visitors wish to see as many portable works as possible in addition to architectural works. These five venues we opened gave us this opportunity. We aim to at least triple this with the openings to be made in the coming months,” Yıldız said.

Yıldız stated that they also plan to open the Topkapı Palace Porcelain Museum, which will be completed at the end of the year and “will be a first in the world in its field.”

In the Fatih Mansion consisting of four sections, 1,150 works of the Ottoman treasury are on display.

The items used by the Ottoman Sultan Mehmed the Conqueror, Selim and Süleyman and the Spoonmaker’s Diamond, also known as Kaşıkçı Elması, the most precious part of the treasury, are exhibited.

