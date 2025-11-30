Meat prices frozen in Istanbul, Ankara until end of 2025

Meat prices frozen in Istanbul, Ankara until end of 2025

ISTANBUL
Meat prices frozen in Istanbul, Ankara until end of 2025

Retail associations in Istanbul and Ankara have announced an agreement with the Meat and Milk Board to stabilize the prices of red meat and butter through the end of 2025.

Under the protocol, no price increases will be applied to these staple products until Dec. 31.

The Istanbul Retailers Association (PERDER) confirmed that all member chain stores across the city will adhere to the fixed pricing. Faruk Güzeldere, a board member of PERDER, stated that consumers will be able to purchase ground beef at 485 Turkish Liras per kilogram, diced beef at 510 liras and butter at 384 liras throughout the year.

Following Istanbul’s announcement, the Ankara Retailers Association also declared its participation in the initiative. Association President Ramazan Gülhan emphasized that the measure aims to shield consumers from mounting economic pressures, ensuring stable prices for red meat and butter across member markets in the capital until year-end.

According to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK), Türkiye produced 2.1 million tons of red meat in 2024.

As of October 2025, beef prices had risen by 2.3 percent compared to the previous month, while other meats and edible offal saw a monthly increase of 5.48 percent.

Officials highlighted that the decision to freeze prices will provide meaningful relief to household budgets amid ongoing inflationary trends.

 

meat prices,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump warns Israel not to interfere in Syria

Trump warns Israel not to 'interfere' in Syria
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump warns Israel not to 'interfere' in Syria

    Trump warns Israel not to 'interfere' in Syria

  2. Kızılelma success reflects Türkiye’s dynamism: Erdoğan

    Kızılelma success reflects Türkiye’s dynamism: Erdoğan

  3. Russia’s Gazprom holds talks with Türkiye to extend gas supply deal

    Russia’s Gazprom holds talks with Türkiye to extend gas supply deal

  4. Turkish owned tanker hit by explosions off Senegal

    Turkish owned tanker hit by explosions off Senegal

  5. CHP vote endorses Özel’s full leadership slate

    CHP vote endorses Özel’s full leadership slate
Recommended
LG Energy Solution, GO Enerji to build battery plant in Ankara

LG Energy Solution, GO Enerji to build battery plant in Ankara
Manufacturing PMI increases in November

Manufacturing PMI increases in November
Türkiyes economy expands 3.7 percent in third quarter

Türkiye's economy expands 3.7 percent in third quarter
Organic farming production surpasses 1.3 million tons

Organic farming production surpasses 1.3 million tons
5 Turkish companies among world’s Top 100 defense firms

5 Turkish companies among world’s Top 100 defense firms
UAE expands renewable energy cooperation with Türkiye: Envoy

UAE expands renewable energy cooperation with Türkiye: Envoy
Niger says putting its uranium on international market

Niger says putting its uranium on international market
WORLD Trump warns Israel not to interfere in Syria

Trump warns Israel not to 'interfere' in Syria

U.S. President Donald Trump warned Israel on Dec. 1 against destabilizing Syria and its new leadership, days after a deadly operation by Israeli forces in the south of the country.

ECONOMY LG Energy Solution, GO Enerji to build battery plant in Ankara

LG Energy Solution, GO Enerji to build battery plant in Ankara

South Korea’s LG Energy Solution and Türkiye’s GO Enerji have agreed to establish a battery pack production facility in the Turkish capital Ankara.  
SPORTS Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye’s path to the 2026 World Cup will go through the playoffs, but Vincenzo Montella’s side enters the next stage with renewed belief after holding European champion Spain to a 2-2 draw on the night of Nov. 18.  
﻿