Meat prices frozen in Istanbul, Ankara until end of 2025

ISTANBUL

Retail associations in Istanbul and Ankara have announced an agreement with the Meat and Milk Board to stabilize the prices of red meat and butter through the end of 2025.

Under the protocol, no price increases will be applied to these staple products until Dec. 31.

The Istanbul Retailers Association (PERDER) confirmed that all member chain stores across the city will adhere to the fixed pricing. Faruk Güzeldere, a board member of PERDER, stated that consumers will be able to purchase ground beef at 485 Turkish Liras per kilogram, diced beef at 510 liras and butter at 384 liras throughout the year.

Following Istanbul’s announcement, the Ankara Retailers Association also declared its participation in the initiative. Association President Ramazan Gülhan emphasized that the measure aims to shield consumers from mounting economic pressures, ensuring stable prices for red meat and butter across member markets in the capital until year-end.

According to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK), Türkiye produced 2.1 million tons of red meat in 2024.

As of October 2025, beef prices had risen by 2.3 percent compared to the previous month, while other meats and edible offal saw a monthly increase of 5.48 percent.

Officials highlighted that the decision to freeze prices will provide meaningful relief to household budgets amid ongoing inflationary trends.