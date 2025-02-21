Measures tightened against virus-infested tomato seeds

Measures tightened against virus-infested tomato seeds

ANKARA
Measures tightened against virus-infested tomato seeds

The Agriculture and Forestry Ministry has intensified efforts to prevent the entry of virus-infected tomato seeds that pose a severe threat to agriculture in the country.

Increasing inspections and security measures at border crossings, officials have carried out six separate operations over the past 45 days to intercept contaminated seeds that could have entered the country, primarily from Asian nations.

Investigations revealed that these seeds carried the Tomato mottle mosaic virus (ToMMV) and the Tomato brown rugose fruit virus (ToBRFV), both of which have the potential to devastate crop production and pose health risks to consumers.

Recent seizures include virus-infected seeds originating from China on Jan. 10, Jan. 23, Feb. 10, Feb. 13 and Feb. 15, as well as from Thailand on Feb.10. All intercepted seeds were promptly returned to their countries of origin to prevent their spread within the country.

These dangerous plant viruses were first detected in North and Central America in the 2010s, with significant outbreaks recorded in Mexico in 2013 and the United States in 2018. 

The viruses are notorious for causing severe damage to vegetable and fruit production, leading to major agricultural losses.

In 2021, an outbreak in Israel also spread rapidly across the country’s greenhouses, bringing large-scale greenhouse activities to a near standstill.

Last month, authorities also destroyed tons of diseased potatoes at a port in the southern city of Mersin after a plant illness was detected in a shipload of potatoes.

The potatoes were initially exported to Tunisia but were later returned to Türkiye — authorities received an application regarding the products and took immediate action to conduct inspections, which revealed that the products were unfit for consumption.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Six Israeli hostages released under fragile Hamas truce

Six Israeli hostages released under fragile Hamas truce
LATEST NEWS

  1. Six Israeli hostages released under fragile Hamas truce

    Six Israeli hostages released under fragile Hamas truce

  2. Creative control of Bond franchise shifts to Amazon

    Creative control of Bond franchise shifts to Amazon

  3. NASA cuts odds of asteroid impact in 2032 to 1.5 pct

    NASA cuts odds of asteroid impact in 2032 to 1.5 pct

  4. Grande, Chalamet, Erivo, Yeoh among SAG Awards presenters

    Grande, Chalamet, Erivo, Yeoh among SAG Awards presenters

  5. State Theaters showcases recycled-material costumes at Ankara fair

    State Theaters showcases recycled-material costumes at Ankara fair
Recommended
İzmir’s population projected to reach 5.6 mln by 2050

İzmir’s population projected to reach 5.6 mln by 2050
Istanbul hair transplant boom shifts focus to more European clients

Istanbul hair transplant boom shifts focus to more European clients
Türkiye trials first 5G technology during football match

Türkiye trials first 5G technology during football match
Air crashes in Türkiye hit 9-year high: Report

Air crashes in Türkiye hit 9-year high: Report
Woman wins 55 medals after 1 year in coma

Woman wins 55 medals after 1 year in coma
Peace cannot be sustained without economic development, prosperity: Fidan

Peace cannot be sustained without economic development, prosperity: Fidan
Erdoğan says AKP congress to mark new era

Erdoğan says AKP congress to mark 'new era'
WORLD Six Israeli hostages released under fragile Hamas truce

Six Israeli hostages released under fragile Hamas truce

Hamas paraded six Israeli hostages, some looking dazed and others elated, before cheering crowds at two meticulously recorded ceremonies in the Gaza Strip on Saturday.
ECONOMY Business world faces radical changes with golden collars redefining it

Business world faces radical changes with 'golden collars' redefining it

Stellantis Türkiye Chief Commercial Officer Ayça Furth predicts significant transformations in the business landscape over the next five years.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿