Measures ease supply problems in car market: Minister

Measures ease supply problems in car market: Minister

ANKARA
Measures ease supply problems in car market: Minister

The steps the government has taken over the past months have helped ease availability problems in the auto market, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has said.

More vehicles were made available to consumers thanks to inspections focusing on stockpiling, Bolat said in a speech he delivered at an event by the Ankara Chamber of Commerce (ATO).

“Cars had to be taken out of the stocks and put on the market. Consumers do not hear dealers saying that ‘there is no car.’ This is also a period where it is not easy to raise prices in brand new cars,” the minister added.

Authorities resolutely carry out inspections and enforce penalties, according to Bolat.

“We want to ensure that trade is done in a fair way and there is competition in the market. We will root out the bad apples.”

Authorities also fight with exorbitant prices in the secondhand car market, Bolat said.

The measures, which foresee heavy fines for misleading and false advertisements placed on online platforms, have started to yield results, according to the minister.

“Prices in the secondhand car market have fallen between 10 percent to 15 percent.”

The decline in the price of secondhand cars may reach 25 percent by the end of the year, dealers said.

Both brand-new and secondhand cars are easily available in the market, they said, adding that the secondhand car market has been stagnant and weak demand leads to a drop in prices.

Previously people bought vehicles as they saw cars as an investment, said Gökhan Ardeşen, a dealer in Istanbul.

The new regulations on secondhand cars discourage people from buying cars in order to sell later at a higher price, Ardeşen said.

The combined sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles increased by 85 percent in August from a year ago to more than 85,000, according to the latest data from the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD).

The pace of annual growth in passenger car sales slowed from 113 percent in July to 96.2 percent last month to 69,131.

The year-on-year increase in light commercial vehicle sales also eased from 138 percent to 55 percent to 20,300.

In the first eight months of the year, the automotive market expanded 66 percent, with passenger car sales rising 65.8 percent to 589,000. From January to August, 173,000 light commercial vehicles were sold, marking a 66 percent increase from a year ago.

Turkey, Türkiye,

WORLD Swedish PM vows to defeat gangs, seeks military help

Swedish PM vows to defeat gangs, seeks military help
LATEST NEWS

  1. Swedish PM vows to defeat gangs, seeks military help

    Swedish PM vows to defeat gangs, seeks military help

  2. Blinken meets Indian foreign minister as row between India and Canada simmers

    Blinken meets Indian foreign minister as row between India and Canada simmers

  3. Three killed in twin Dutch shootings

    Three killed in twin Dutch shootings

  4. Türkiye prioritizes regional peace, security: Top security council

    Türkiye prioritizes regional peace, security: Top security council

  5. Türkiye among world’s top tourism earners: Report

    Türkiye among world’s top tourism earners: Report
Recommended
Türkiye among world’s top tourism earners: Report

Türkiye among world’s top tourism earners: Report
Blue Origin to remain grounded following crash probe

Blue Origin to remain grounded following crash probe
Meta putting AI in smart glasses, assistants and more

Meta putting AI in smart glasses, assistants and more
Decarbonising shipping to cost over $100 bn per year: UN

Decarbonising shipping to cost over $100 bn per year: UN
Confidence in economy improves in September

Confidence in economy improves in September
Economy board discusses policies to support financial stability

Economy board discusses policies to support financial stability
WORLD Swedish PM vows to defeat gangs, seeks military help

Swedish PM vows to defeat gangs, seeks military help

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson vowed Thursday to defeat criminal gangs with the military's help after a surge of violence that has killed a growing number of children and innocent victims.

ECONOMY Türkiye among world’s top tourism earners: Report

Türkiye among world’s top tourism earners: Report

Türkiye was one of the world’s top 10 tourism earners in 2022, according to a recent report published by the U.N. World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), looking at the impact of the pandemic on international tourism.
SPORTS Paralympic swimmers inspiring journey documented

Paralympic swimmer's inspiring journey documented

The remarkable life story of Sümeyye Boyacı, Türkiye's pioneering female Paralympic national swimmer who clinched the title of world champion last year, has been brought to the screen in a documentary.