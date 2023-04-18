Measures against rising sea levels a must: Expert

Measures against rising sea levels a must: Expert

ISTANBUL
Measures against rising sea levels a must: Expert

The water level in the Marmara Sea will rise by 50 centimeters by 2050, a professor warns, urging to take serious measures after 2050.

As effects of global warming, climate change, drought and excessive rainfall show themselves more and more with each passing year, experts point out that the melting of the polar ice caps affects the water levels in the oceans and the ecosystem.

Speaking on the subject, Prof. Dr. Levent Kurnaz, director of Boğaziçi University Climate Policy Research Center, said that melting glaciers will lead to a sea level rise of at least 1 meter by the end of this century.

Kurnaz noted that in 2050, there will be a rise of at least 50 centimeters in the Marmara Sea and this fact should make everyone who lives at an altitude very close to sea levels a little uneasy.

“We are not only talking about mansions on the Bosphorus. For example, the left-hand exit of the Kadıköy Metro is almost 2 feet above sea level. In a bad lodos storm, it could fill with water,” Kurnaz said.

Stressing that by 2050, the mansions on the Bosphorus shore will have been flooded several times, Kurnaz pointed out that it might not reach a catastrophic level.

Suggesting a temporary solution on the issue, Kurnaz added that some properties can be saved by building a 50-centimeter wall on the seashore until 2050, but critical measures must be taken after that time.

Kurnaz stated that in historical places like Dolmabahçe Palace and Çırağan Palace, a 2-meter wall around the structures can protect them against many problems caused by the relatively high sea levels, yet it would be extremely challenging to build a high wall around the entire Bosphorus.

Referring to the fact that the rise in sea levels will not only affect the Marmara Region, Kurnaz said that there will be much more serious problems around the great plains in Türkiye such as the Büyük Menderes and the Çarşamba Plain.

rising, TURKEY,

ARTS & LIFE Ramadan Camp reaches Muslim children across the globe

'Ramadan Camp' reaches Muslim children across the globe
LATEST NEWS

  1. 'Ramadan Camp' reaches Muslim children across the globe

    'Ramadan Camp' reaches Muslim children across the globe

  2. Ceramic tulips on display 

    Ceramic tulips on display 

  3. Turnover rises in organized retail industry

    Turnover rises in organized retail industry

  4. 'The Phantom of the Opera' closes after 35 years

    'The Phantom of the Opera' closes after 35 years

  5. Foreign assets stand at $303 billion

    Foreign assets stand at $303 billion
Recommended
Easter ceremony held among rubble of church

Easter ceremony held among rubble of church
Measures to be taken for buildings near Istanbul’s main highway

Measures to be taken for buildings near Istanbul’s main highway
Police bring down gang making illegal profit of 500 million liras

Police bring down gang making illegal profit of 500 million liras
World’s first UCAV ship docks in Istanbul

World’s first UCAV ship docks in Istanbul
Nine to race to be Burdur’s first female MP

Nine to race to be Burdur’s first female MP
Country to witness rain during Eid holiday

Country to witness rain during Eid holiday
WORLD Sudan battles intensify on 3rd day

Sudan battles intensify on 3rd day

As explosions and gunfire thundered outside, Sudanese huddled in their homes for a third day Monday in the capital Khartoum and other cities, while the army and a powerful rival force battled in the streets for control of the country.

ECONOMY Turnover rises in organized retail industry

Turnover rises in organized retail industry

Turnover in Türkiye’s organized retail sector started to increase in March after falling in February in the wake of the devastating earthquakes in the country’s southern provinces, said Sinan Öncel, the president of the United Brands Association (BMD).
SPORTS Kings edge Warriors in NBA playoff thriller

Kings edge Warriors in NBA playoff thriller

De’Aaron Fox scored 38 points and Malik Monk added 32 off the bench in leading the Sacramento Kings to a 126-123 victory over Golden State for their first NBA playoff triumph in 17 years.