McDonald's rolls back some of its diversity practices

McDonald's rolls back some of its diversity practices

NEW YORK
McDonalds rolls back some of its diversity practices

McDonald's will roll back some of its diversity practices, becoming the latest U.S. organization to rethink its policies following a Supreme Court ruling that ended affirmative action in university admissions.

The fast-food giant's announced changes include no longer asking suppliers to commit to certain diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) targets, withdrawing from external surveys that gauge corporate diversity, and changing the name of its diversity committee.

"We are retiring Supply Chain's Mutual Commitment to DEI pledge in favor of a more integrated discussion with suppliers about inclusion as it relates to business performance," the fast-food giant said in a statement.

It also announced an end to "setting aspirational representation goals and instead keeping our focus on continuing to embed inclusion practices that grow our business into our everyday process and operations."

In June 2023, the conservative-majority Supreme Court put an end to affirmative action in university admissions, reversing one of the major gains of the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s.

Since then, businesses and institutions have been rethinking programs to bolster minority groups as support for progressive policies has eroded.

DEI policies now face increasing attack in US corporate and government spheres, with backers of the initiatives -- which seek to correct bias in US workplaces -- on the defense even more after Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election.

McDonald's announcement comes in the wake of similar moves by a string of prestige brands -- from Ford, John Deere and Lowe's to Harley-Davidson and Jack Daniel's -- reflecting a backlash against so-called political correctness in American public life.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump’s remarks on Greenland stir reaction

Trump’s remarks on Greenland stir reaction
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump’s remarks on Greenland stir reaction

    Trump’s remarks on Greenland stir reaction

  2. Lebanon set for yet another attempt at electing president

    Lebanon set for yet another attempt at electing president

  3. Iran eyeing Makran for new capital

    Iran eyeing Makran for new capital

  4. Israel seeks to reduce reliance on Western arms

    Israel seeks to reduce reliance on Western arms

  5. Türkiye, Azerbaijan share common interests: Aliyev

    Türkiye, Azerbaijan share common interests: Aliyev
Recommended
Yum Brands terminates franchise agreement in Türkiye

Yum! Brands terminates franchise agreement in Türkiye
Hot air balloon tourism aims to attract 2 mln passengers

Hot air balloon tourism aims to attract 2 mln passengers
TurkStream carries over 104 bln cubic meters of gas in 5 years

TurkStream carries over 104 bln cubic meters of gas in 5 years
Manufacturing export climate index continues to improve

Manufacturing export climate index continues to improve
Resource-rich Greenland plays key role in a warming world

Resource-rich Greenland plays key role in a warming world

Fitch flags concerns over US fiscal policy challenges

Fitch flags concerns over US fiscal policy challenges
Microsoft announces $3 billion AI investment in India

Microsoft announces $3 billion AI investment in India
WORLD Trump’s remarks on Greenland stir reaction

Trump’s remarks on Greenland stir reaction

France on Wednesday warned Donald Trump against threatening the “sovereign borders” of the European Union after the U.S. president-elect refused to rule out military action to take control of Greenland, an autonomous territory of EU member Denmark.
ECONOMY Yum Brands terminates franchise agreement in Türkiye

Yum! Brands terminates franchise agreement in Türkiye

Yum! Brands announced on Wednesday it has terminated its franchise agreements with franchisee İş Gıda, the owner and operator of all KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants in Türkiye, after failure by İş Gıda to meet Yum! Brands’ standards.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿