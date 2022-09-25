Mayweather scores KO in front of watching Pacquiao

Mayweather scores KO in front of watching Pacquiao

TOKYO
Mayweather scores KO in front of watching Pacquiao

Floyd Mayweather knocked out mixed martial arts fighter Mikuru Asakura in the second round on Sept. 25 in Japan in the latest of the retired boxing great’s post-retirement exhibitions.

The 45-year-old Mayweather floored his opponent with a right hand as his former welterweight foe Manny Pacquiao watched ringside in Saitama.

The American Mayweather, who retired in 2017 with an unbeaten 50-0 record, afterwards dismissed any prospect of a fight with the similarly retired Pacquiao.

Mayweather arrived at Saitama Super Arena, north of Tokyo, just an hour before the fight.

He was shown on TV relaxing in a dressing room full of takeaway fast food, prior to making his ringwalk.

On another easy payday for the self-styled “Money” Mayweather, the bell to end the second round sounded as Asakura hit the canvas, but it failed to save the Japanese fighter and he was unable to beat the count.

“It was another blockbuster turnout... boxing for me is like breathing,” Mayweather said, adding he is looking to fight more “YouTubers and MMA guys.”

Philippine great Pacquiao is not on his radar.

“I retired for a reason,” said Mayweather. “I’m here to have fun and enjoy myself... but I’m not going to take no punishment to the point to where I can barely walk and barely talk.

“People will always pay to get a glimpse of Floyd Mayweather,” he said, before asking, “so why would I go out there and... fight a top fighter when I can get the same amount of money for three rounds with whoever?”

Asakura, an MMA star and popular YouTuber in Japan, gave Mayweather more of a workout than the last time the American fought an exhibition in Japan, against kickboxing prodigy Tenshin Nasukawa in December 2018.

“I’m glad he threw a few shots, got the crowd excited. That’s what it’s about,” Mayweather said.

Sports,

ECONOMY GM spending $760M to convert Toledo factory to make EV parts

GM spending $760M to convert Toledo factory to make EV parts
MOST POPULAR

  1. New York Philharmonic fine-tunes new home

    New York Philharmonic fine-tunes new home

  2. Tonga volcano blast was unusual, could even warm the Earth

    Tonga volcano blast was unusual, could even warm the Earth

  3. Visa refusal prevents dog from competing in Denmark

    Visa refusal prevents dog from competing in Denmark

  4. Turkish woman becomes duchess in Germany

    Turkish woman becomes duchess in Germany

  5. Italians vote in election that could take far-right to power

    Italians vote in election that could take far-right to power
Recommended
Samsonova beats Zheng to claim Tokyo title

Samsonova beats Zheng to claim Tokyo title
Miller romps to Japanese MotoGP win as title contenders suffer

Miller romps to Japanese MotoGP win as title contenders suffer
Evenepoel goes solo to win road race world title

Evenepoel goes solo to win road race world title
Türkiye candidate to host 2028, 2032 European Football Championship

Türkiye candidate to host 2028, 2032 European Football Championship
Woman becomes first Turk to swim across Catalina Channel

Woman becomes first Turk to swim across Catalina Channel
Barcelona climbs top in Spain after Lewandowski double

Barcelona climbs top in Spain after Lewandowski double
WORLD Palestinian killed by Israeli fire in West Bank

Palestinian killed by Israeli fire in West Bank

Israeli troops killed a Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, the Palestinian Authority said, with Israel’s army saying soldiers fired on "armed suspects" during a routine patrol.

ECONOMY GM spending $760M to convert Toledo factory to make EV parts

GM spending $760M to convert Toledo factory to make EV parts

General Motors says it will spend $760 million to renovate its transmission factory in Toledo, Ohio, so it can build drive lines for electric vehicles.

SPORTS Samsonova beats Zheng to claim Tokyo title

Samsonova beats Zheng to claim Tokyo title

Russia’s Liudmila Samsonova won her third title in four tournaments by beating China’s Zheng Qinwen 7-5, 7-5 in the final of the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo on Sept. 25.