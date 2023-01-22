May 14 polls will mark turning point for Türkiye: Akşener

DİYARBAKIR

The presidential and parliamentary elections slated for May 14 will mark a turning point for Türkiye, İYİ (Good) Party Chair Meral Akşener has said, vowing to come to power and change the current presidential system to a parliamentary one.

“The goodness will prevail in every corner of the country. May 14 will be the turning point,” Akşener said at the İYİ Party’s provincial convention in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır on Jan. 21.

The people will go to polls to unseat the current government and end the ongoing oppression, Akşener said. “Just like 100 years ago, we will change this weird system with our people, with Turks and Kurds who vow to protect our republic and to live proudly under the Turkish flag,” Akşener stressed.

The government can no longer deliver and has become the source of economic disruption in the country, Akşener said, noting that her party is able to resolve all the problems of Türkiye.

“Nobody should worry. We have the vision to change this weird system. We, as the state and the people, have resolved all the problems of this country together,” she suggested.

Akşener also briefly mentioned the ongoing PKK problem, stressing that her party would approve if the terror organization will bid “farewell to arms.”

“If we don’t understand the value of 1923, then we will lose 2023. The only way to resolve these difficulties is to create a Türkiye that can speak out,” she added.