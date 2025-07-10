Mattel launches Barbie doll with diabetes

NEW YORK
Mattel has launched its first Barbie doll with type 1 diabetes in a bid to foster a greater sense of inclusion and empathy among children, a company vice-president said on July 8.

The new Barbie has been designed in partnership with the global type 1 diabetes not-for-profit Breakthrough T1D.

"Introducing a Barbie doll with type 1 diabetes marks an important step in our commitment to inclusivity and representation," said Krista Berger, senior vice president of Barbie and global head of dolls.

"Barbie helps shape children's early perceptions of the world, and by reflecting medical conditions like T1D, we ensure more kids can see themselves in the stories they imagine and the dolls they love."

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune condition where the body attacks and destroys the cells in the pancreas that make insulin.

It is often diagnosed in childhood, and patients have to monitor their glucose levels and take insulin every day.

The new doll wears a CGM, a small device that continuously measures a person's blood sugar, on her arm to help manage her condition.

To keep her CGM in place, she uses a pink heart-shaped medical tape along with a phone that displays an app to help track her blood sugar levels throughout the day.

She also has an insulin pump, a small, wearable medical device that allows for automated insulin dosing as needed, attached to her waist.

The doll is wearing a blue polka dot top and matching skirt inspired by global diabetes awareness symbols.

Alongside the new model, the company also launched a bespoke Lila Moss doll, complete with the CGM paraphernalia.

Moss, daughter of supermodel Kate Moss, was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes when she was 12 years old.

For several years Mattel has aimed to diversify its models, particularly those of the iconic doll Barbie, after having offered for decades —barring a few exceptions — a young, lithe blonde white woman with high heels.

Since 2016 the California company notably launched "curvy," "petite" and "tall" versions of Barbie.

In 2019, the company unveiled a line of "gender-inclusive" dolls as well as those with physical disabilities.

 

Moulin Rouge windmill twirls again
