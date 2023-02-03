Math teacher becomes first Turk to go to all countries

Math teacher becomes first Turk to go to all countries

ESKİŞEHİR
Math teacher becomes first Turk to go to all countries

A mathematics teacher has last set foot in the Marshall Islands 30 years after he started his world tour, becoming the first Turk to travel all 197 countries in the world.

Murat Fıçıcı, who has been a teacher for 13 years after graduating from the mathematics department of Istanbul’s Boğaziçi University, announced with a post from the Marshall Islands in the Pacific Ocean on Jan. 26 that he had achieved his goal of going to all countries in the world.

“When I was a teacher, the most mischievous children in the class would come to me during breaks and ask me to tell them about my travels. I thought, ‘We cannot reintegrate these children to society in school, but if we allow them to travel the world, they will learn history, geography and cultures.’ The idea of opening a business that will allow him to get to know the world began to emerge,” he said.

“With this idea in mind, I quit my job and opened a cafe in [the central Anatolian province of] Eskişehir. This business that I started 20 years ago has grown over time, and during this time, I have sponsored around 2,000 young people between the ages of 18-25 to go abroad.”

Noting that he covers all the expenses of young people such as food, accommodation and transportation, Fıçıcı said the cafe named Varuna Gezgin now has 15 branches in Istanbul, the capital Ankara and İzmir, the country’s third largest city.

“At the very beginning of the project, we opened our doors to all young people who wanted to go abroad, but as the demands increased, we gave priority to young people who had the will and courage to travel the world,” he elaborated, adding that they determine a quota of 30 people every year.

The travel story of Fıçıcı, who became the first Turk to travel to all 197 countries in the world, dates back to his university years. Fıçıcı, who had previously traveled within Türkiye with his friends by hitchhiking, bus and train, said that they “broke their chains” and started to go abroad after a while.

“I like mountainous countries like Nepal and Bolivia more as people living in unfavorable conditions know the value of friendship, companionship and cooperation. People of such countries know how to share,” he said.

Turkish,

ARTS & LIFE Visitors rush to see returned treasures

Visitors rush to see returned treasures
LATEST NEWS

  1. Visitors rush to see returned treasures

    Visitors rush to see returned treasures

  2. ‘Surprising’ mummy ingredients discovered

    ‘Surprising’ mummy ingredients discovered

  3. Rock & Roll Hall of Fame launches 2023 nominees

    Rock & Roll Hall of Fame launches 2023 nominees

  4. Does Asterix have the magic potion to save French cinema?

    Does Asterix have the magic potion to save French cinema?

  5. Meta reports fall in sales, but beats expectations

    Meta reports fall in sales, but beats expectations
Recommended
Most armed violence in Istanbul: Report

Most armed violence in Istanbul: Report
Anti-vaccination behind increase in measles cases, says expert

Anti-vaccination behind increase in measles cases, says expert
Mother of quake victims sets up foundation named after her children

Mother of quake victims sets up foundation named after her children
Australia’s most wanted criminal caught in Bodrum

Australia’s most wanted criminal caught in Bodrum
Ankara summons Norwegian envoy over planned attack against Quran

Ankara summons Norwegian envoy over planned attack against Quran
Interior Minister accuses Western countries of staging psychological warfare against Türkiye

Interior Minister accuses Western countries of staging psychological warfare against Türkiye
WORLD Russia said eyeing eastern Ukraine push; Kiev targets graft

Russia said eyeing eastern Ukraine push; Kiev targets graft

Russia is mustering its military might in the Luhansk region of Ukraine, officials said Wednesday, in what Kiev suspects is preparation for an offensive as the first anniversary of Moscow’s invasion approaches.

ECONOMY Meta reports fall in sales, but beats expectations

Meta reports fall in sales, but beats expectations

Facebook and Instagram owner Meta on Feb. 1 reported its first annual sales drop since the company went public in 2012, but the fall was less brutal than expected, sending its share price soaring.

SPORTS Celtics edge Lakers amid controversy

Celtics edge Lakers amid controversy

The Boston Celtics edged the Los Angeles Lakers 125-121 in an overtime battle tinged by controversy on Jan. 28 as Philadelphia 76ers big-man Joel Embiid out-dueled Denver’s Nikola Jokic as NBA rivalries took center stage.