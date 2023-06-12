Massive fire in Istanbul’s Başakşehir blazing for third day

A massive fire that broke out on the rooftop of a six-story building hosting several businesses in Istanbul’s Başakşehir İkitelli Organized Industrial Zone continues for a third day as firefighters struggle to douse the blaze.

The firefighting teams have been tirelessly working to tame the fire that started on June 10 at around 4 p.m.

The building houses a stationery store, a carpet shop, a furniture manufacturing workshop, and a food company’s warehouse, reports say.

Water support is provided by water tankers from the neighborhood districts’ municipalities, while TOMA (riot control vehicle) is also assisting in the firefighting efforts. During the efforts, one of the water tankers collided with a car, which toppled over a van in the yard of a workplace.

Due to the accident, Reşat Nuri Güntekin Street has been closed to traffic. A crane was called to remove the tanker from the road to ensure it does not hinder the firefighting operations.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. Upon notification from factory workers, numerous firefighters, police, and medical teams were dispatched to the scene.

Firefighters recued eight workers trapped in the building. Initial medical assistance was provided by the on-site medical teams.

Istanbul Governor Davut Gül and Istanbul Police Chief Zafer Aktaş visited the scene to conduct inspections.

