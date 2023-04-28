Massive fire destroys luxurious dwelling in Izmir

İZMİR
Firefighters bought the massive fire that broke out on April 27 in one of the most luxurious dwellings in the western province of İzmir under control after eight hours of strenuous efforts.

Seven people got injured in the fire that gutted 40 houses in one block of the dwelling in just two hours.

Since the exterior facades, balcony ceilings and shutters of the buildings at the site were made of wood, the flames accelerated in a short time and quickly spread to other apartments.

Upon notification, many fire brigades were dispatched to the scene. Izmir Municipality teams were supported by the Regional Directorate of Forestry and police water cannon vehicles. Residents of other buildings in the complex also left their homes as a precaution.

Explosion sounds were also heard from time to time from the burning apartments.

Izmir Governor Selim Köşger, who came to the scene while the extinguishing works were continuing, said that the site management evacuated all residents after the fire broke out and that no one was left inside the buildings, so there was no casualty.

Izmir Mayor Tunç Soyer stated that the fire brigade teams rescued many people from the balconies and that the wooden facade of the building made their work difficult.

A forest fire fighting helicopter was also sent from western province of Aydın to intervene in the flames.

Cemal Kozacı, a fire risk expert, stated that in recent years, there had not been such a large and rapid fire in a building used as a residence in Türkiye and abroad, so this fire especially needs to be examined very seriously.

It was stated that six people were affected by smoke in the fire and one person was injured with a sprained foot.

While speaking about the incident, Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Kasapoğlu stated that the fire broke out around 10 p.m. and is estimated to be caused by an electrical short circuit on the second floor of one of the buildings.

