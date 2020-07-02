Mass meetings, rallies banned in Ankara for 15 days due to rise in new COVID-19 cases

  • July 02 2020 15:49:00

ANKARA
The office of the Ankara Governor has declared a 15-day ban of any sort of mass meetings and demonstrations after Health Minister Fahrettin Koca informed that the number of new coronavirus cases in the capital city has shown an increase.

A statement issued by the office on July 2 said all sorts of meetings, demonstrations, marches and activities were banned for 15 days in a bid to curb the spread of the virus. The decision was taken at a meeting by the city’s public health institution under the leadership of Governor Vasip Şahin.

The meeting came after Health Minister Koca cited Ankara among the cities where there is a rise in the new infected cases along with Gaziantep, Bursa and Konya.

The governor’s statement underlined that current restrictions failed to stop the spread of the virus with concerns that this trend mat further deteriorate the public health in the city if the restrictions are not abided by the citizens.

It recalled that wearing mask is obligatory and following fundamental hygiene rules plays an important role in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

