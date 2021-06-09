Mardin’s historic neighborhood to serve tourism

MARDİN

Within the scope of new projects, Mardin’s historic Dereiçi neighborhood, which is considered one of Turkey’s symbolic places depicting multicultural life where many TV dramas and films have been shot, will be brought to serve tourism.

The rural neighborhood, which is 9 kilometers away from the Savur district, draws attention with its local architectural texture, Catholic, Orthodox and Protestant churches, three monasteries and mosques.

Works have been initiated for the neighborhood to be better known and host more tourists. The Savur District Governorate and the District Municipality have started working with the support of the Culture and Tourism Ministry, Dicle Development Agency, GAP Regional Development Administration and other institutions.

Savur District Governor and Deputy Mayor Muhammed Kaya told the state-run Anadolu Agency that there were currently 15 households in the rural neighborhood.

Stating that Dereiçi, where mostly Assyrians lived, has an important position with its cultural heritage, Kaya said that the neighborhood was also the venue for many TV series and movies.

Explaining that the municipality is making plans to bring the region to tourism and to protect its natural structure, Kaya said that the feasibility studies have been completed.

Noting that restoration work and building façade works will be carried out in various buildings in the neighborhood, Kaya said that restaurants, cafes and accommodation areas would also be created.

“We will complete these works as soon as possible. Another thing that makes this place special is that there are churches belonging to three Christian sects. This is perhaps the only one in the world. Protestant, Orthodox and Catholic sects stand side by side here,” he said.

Stating that they aim to enable local and foreign tourists to see this authentic environment, Kaya said that the Regional Directorate of Highways continued works for the expansion of the Savur-Midyat highway, which passes very close to the neighborhood.

Stating that the neighborhood, which hosts many TV series and movies, will be open to new productions, Kaya said that the houses in the neighborhood generally preserve their originality.

Kaya noted that they were considering repairing some of the destroyed buildings in the neighborhood, adding, “We will restore them in accordance with their original form. This is a safe area. People can come here and visit peacefully. There is no risk as long as the necessary precautions are followed during the pandemic process. Everyone in the neighborhood follows their own religion and belief in peace.”