March inflation data to be released this week

March inflation data to be released this week

ANKARA
March inflation data to be released this week

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) will announce the closely watched March inflation figures on April 3.

Market expectations for monthly inflation in March range between 2 percent and 2.5 percent. In February, inflation stood at 2.96 percent on a monthly basis and 31.53 percent year-on-year, while consumer prices rose 7.95 percent compared to the end of December.

According to economist Zeynel Balcı, if March figures align with forecasts, accumulated inflation for the first quarter could reach 10 percent. Balcı noted that this naturally pushes year-end inflation projections higher, making the Central Bank of Türkiye’s 19 percent forecast increasingly difficult to achieve. Both domestic and international financial circles have revised their estimates upward to the 25–28 percent range. He also underlined that rising oil prices are already negatively impacting several sectors, particularly food.

Following the release of March inflation data, attention will turn to the Central Bank of Türkiye, which is set to announce its interest rate decision on April 22.

The general expectation is that, due to uncertainties stemming from the war in Iran and inflationary risks triggered by the conflict, the Central Bank will refrain from making any changes to its April interest rates.

In addition to inflation, several other key economic indicators will be released this week. The March Economic Confidence Index will be published on March 30, while February foreign trade statistics and labor force data will be unveiled on March 31.

 

Inflation,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Zero Waste Project turns 90 mln tons of waste into economic resource

Zero Waste Project turns 90 mln tons of waste into economic resource
LATEST NEWS

  1. Zero Waste Project turns 90 mln tons of waste into economic resource

    Zero Waste Project turns 90 mln tons of waste into economic resource

  2. Fidan joins mediators in Pakistan for talks on ending monthlong Iran war

    Fidan joins mediators in Pakistan for talks on ending monthlong Iran war

  3. Kandilli research institute digitizes 115 years of climate data with AI support

    Kandilli research institute digitizes 115 years of climate data with AI support

  4. Tourism sector in ‘wait-and-see’ mode amid regional tensions

    Tourism sector in ‘wait-and-see’ mode amid regional tensions

  5. Turkish banks preparing to increase their loan rates

    Turkish banks preparing to increase their loan rates
Recommended
Tourism sector in ‘wait-and-see’ mode amid regional tensions

Tourism sector in ‘wait-and-see’ mode amid regional tensions
Turkish banks preparing to increase their loan rates

Turkish banks preparing to increase their loan rates
Türkiye’s online media usage surpasses global average

Türkiye’s online media usage surpasses global average
At 50, Apple confronts its next big challenge: AI tech rising

At 50, Apple confronts its next big challenge: AI tech rising
Trillions wiped out as global markets slide amid Iran war

Trillions wiped out as global markets slide amid Iran war
War-driven oil shock pushes up loan rate expectations in Türkiye

War-driven oil shock pushes up loan rate expectations in Türkiye
WORLD North Koreas Kim oversees test of high-thrust engine

North Korea's Kim oversees test of high-thrust engine

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the ground test of an upgraded rocket engine, state media reported on Sunday, marking another key step in its weapons program.

ECONOMY Tourism sector in ‘wait-and-see’ mode amid regional tensions

Tourism sector in ‘wait-and-see’ mode amid regional tensions

Despite the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war over the past four years, Türkiye’s tourism industry has repeatedly broken records in visitor numbers and income. Now, Turkish tourism faces a new challenge: The war launched by the United States and Israel against Iran.

SPORTS Türkiye beat Romania to reach World Cup 2026 playoff final

Türkiye beat Romania to reach World Cup 2026 playoff final

Türkiye kept their hopes of a first World Cup appearance since 2002 alive after Ferdi Kadıoğlu’s second-half winner in a 1-0 victory over Romania and ensured a decisive clash against Kosovo in Pristina on March 31.  
﻿