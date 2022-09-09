Many historical tower clocks across Türkiye fake: Expert

Many historical tower clocks across Türkiye fake: Expert

Salim Uzun - ANTALYA
Many historical tower clocks across Türkiye fake: Expert

Amid the controversial issue regarding claims that the clocks on the southern province of Antalya’s clock tower are fake, a watch repairer has claimed that the clocks on many historical towers across Türkiye are also fake.

Recep Gürgen, repairing watches in Türkiye and abroad since 1960, said, “We have been talking about the clock tower in Antalya for a long time but there are many across Türkiye that I had to make new ones for because the originals are not in place.”

Among these are the ones in Istanbul, the capital Ankara and the northern provinces of Amasya and Bilecik, Gürgen said.

“We cannot say these were stolen or sold. Many of these clocks were not able to be repaired as an expert couldn’t be found, and unfortunately, they were broken into pieces or scrapped,” he said.

“I had to rebuild the clockworks in all of these places,” said the watch repairer, known by the locals as “Dr. Clock.”

There are also clocks that were preserved, such as the ones belonging to the towers of the Dolmabahçe Palace, Istanbul University and Kosova’s Mamusha, but they are in need of repair, Gürgen added.

“There are other historical clocks as well, but they too will succumb to time. Because while the clock towers are being restored, a budget is allocated for the tower, but not for the clock.”

An investigation was initiated by the Antalya Governor’s Office amid the restoration and excavation works in the city’s clock tower regarding the claim that all four clocks on the tower were not original.

Providing information about Antalya’s clock tower, Cemil Karabayram, the head of the Department of Cultural Properties of the governor’s office, said, “It is more appropriate to complete the restoration process with an original part rather than attaching an imitation mechanism to the tower.”

“We found photos of the clock tower from the Ottoman period through archive research. Later, we found a clock mechanism from the same period in a factory in Istanbul,” he said, adding that they made the necessary applications to purchase this mechanism by the state.

Antalya Governor Ersin Yazıcı follows the process personally, Karabayram said.

The historical building, located upon the bastions dating to the Hellenistic period, was built as a clock tower in the early 1900s during the reign of Abdül Hamid II.

WORLD Ukraine claims battlefield breakthrough as Blinken ramps up aid

Ukraine claims battlefield breakthrough as Blinken ramps up aid
MOST POPULAR

  1. Incest: The last taboo in Turkish cinema and TV

    Incest: The last taboo in Turkish cinema and TV

  2. ATAK helicopters added to world-renowned video game

    ATAK helicopters added to world-renowned video game

  3. Experts warn Türkiye’s west over West Nile virus risk

    Experts warn Türkiye’s west over West Nile virus risk

  4. Turkey, Sweden eye stronger economic ties

    Turkey, Sweden eye stronger economic ties

  5. Queen Elizabeth II, 95, turns down old age award

    Queen Elizabeth II, 95, turns down old age award
Recommended
Türkiye captures ’senior’ ISIL leader: Erdoğan

Türkiye captures ’senior’ ISIL leader: Erdoğan
ATAK helicopters added to world-renowned video game

ATAK helicopters added to world-renowned video game
Ministry investigates climate change’s effects on tourism

Ministry investigates climate change’s effects on tourism
Experts warn Türkiye’s west over West Nile virus risk

Experts warn Türkiye’s west over West Nile virus risk
Rescued caretta swims 600 kilometers

Rescued caretta swims 600 kilometers
Restoration works in Selimiye Mosque to last over 3 years

Restoration works in Selimiye Mosque to last over 3 years
WORLD Ukraine claims battlefield breakthrough as Blinken ramps up aid

Ukraine claims battlefield breakthrough as Blinken ramps up aid

Ukraine on Thursday claimed a military breakthrough in its counter-offensive against Russian invaders as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on a surprise visit to Kiev, unveiled another $2.8 billion in military aid.

ECONOMY Airports serve 118 million passengers in eight months

Airports serve 118 million passengers in eight months

Passenger traffic at Türkiye’s airports increased by 57 percent in the first eight months of 2022 from a year ago to 118.4 million, according to data from the General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMİ).
SPORTS Turkish clubs launch Europa League bids

Turkish clubs launch Europa League bids

Trabzonspor and Fenerbahçe launch their Europa League group stage campaigns on Sept. 8, hoping to go the distance after missing out on the Champions League.