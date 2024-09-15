Manufacturing posts highest net profit among all industries

ANKARA

Manufacturing posted the highest net profit of more than 1 trillion Turkish Liras in 2023, according to the Turkish Statistics Industry’s (TÜİK) Company Accounts survey.

Domestic sales and exports of the manufacturing sector were 10.6 trillion liras and 3.4 trillion liras, respectively.

Over 1 million enterprises were operating in the Turkish economy last year with net sales and net profit amounting to 47.2 trillion liras and 1.8 trillion liras, respectively.

In the manufacturing sector, there were 173,471 companies but the wholesale and retail trade took the lead with 343,33 enterprises.

The net income of enterprises operating in the trade sector was 527 billion liras last year.

Construction came third with 150,623 enterprises whose combined net income stood at 18.5 billion liras.

The real estate services sector posted the highest loss with 103 billion liras, while the net loss in the transport and storage sector was 8.5 billion liras.

Education companies reported a combined net loss of 5.4 billion liras in 2023.

In the agriculture sector, where 14,936 enterprises were operating, the total net income was 11.9 billion liras.

Some 57,746 companies were active in the accommodation and food services industry with net sales and net income at 868 billion liras and 3.7 billion liras, respectively.

The combined net income of nearly 606,000 information and communication companies stood at 105 billion liras, while their net sales were 683 billion liras.