Manufacturing PMI declines for fifth consecutive month

Manufacturing PMI declines for fifth consecutive month

ISTANBUL
Manufacturing PMI declines for fifth consecutive month

The headline Istanbul Chamber of Industry (İSO) Türkiye Manufacturing headline PMI reading decreased for the fifth consecutive month in July, posting 47.2 from 47.9 in June.

Any figure greater than 50 indicates overall improvement in the manufacturing sector.

Demand weakness led to a further moderation of new orders, with production and employment following suit, said the survey on Aug. 1.

Firms continued to experience supply-chain delays and saw rates of input cost and output price inflation tick higher from the position in June,” it added.

“The index signaled a solid slowdown in business conditions in the sector, and one that was the most pronounced since last November.”

Central to the latest moderation in the health of the sector was a marked softening of new orders amid challenging market conditions, it said.

Central to the latest moderation in the health of the sector was a marked softening of new orders amid challenging market conditions, according to the survey.

Shortages of workers also reportedly impacted negatively on production volumes.

Input costs were up sharply in July, reflecting higher prices for raw materials and oil, as well as weakness of the lira against the U.S. dollar, showed the survey.

ISO, Economy,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Security forces neutralize 12 PKK members in Iraq, Syria

Security forces 'neutralize' 12 PKK members in Iraq, Syria
LATEST NEWS

  1. Security forces 'neutralize' 12 PKK members in Iraq, Syria

    Security forces 'neutralize' 12 PKK members in Iraq, Syria

  2. Five children killed in Şanlıurfa car accident

    Five children killed in Şanlıurfa car accident

  3. Defense minister meets Ukrainian counterpart in Ankara

    Defense minister meets Ukrainian counterpart in Ankara

  4. Hundreds in Qatar bid farewell to slain Hamas chief

    Hundreds in Qatar bid farewell to slain Hamas chief

  5. Peace won’t come by killing negotiators, Türkiye tells Israel

    Peace won’t come by killing negotiators, Türkiye tells Israel
Recommended
Exports up 14 pct, trade deficit falls 42 percent in July

Exports up 14 pct, trade deficit falls 42 percent in July
Türkiye ratifies free trade agreement with Ukraine

Türkiye ratifies free trade agreement with Ukraine
Auto market continues to shrink in July

Auto market continues to shrink in July
Main policy framework of economic program won’t change: VP Yılmaz

Main policy framework of economic program won’t change: VP Yılmaz
Turkish banks’ operating environment improves: Fitch

Turkish banks’ operating environment improves: Fitch
Broadband subscribers top 94 million, says watchdog

Broadband subscribers top 94 million, says watchdog
WORLD Hundreds in Qatar bid farewell to slain Hamas chief

Hundreds in Qatar bid farewell to slain Hamas chief

Hundreds of people gathered at a mosque in Qatar on Friday to farewell slain Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh after his killing in Tehran, an attack blamed on Israel that deepened fears of a regional war.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Türkiye secures QF spot with win over Dominican Republic

Türkiye secures QF spot with win over Dominican Republic

Turkish women's volleyball team triumphed over the Dominican Republic 3-1 in their second match at the Paris Olympics on Aug. 1, clinching a place in the quarterfinals.

﻿