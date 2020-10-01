Manufacturing PMI at 52.8 in September

  • October 01 2020 11:29:46

Manufacturing PMI at 52.8 in September

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Manufacturing PMI at 52.8 in September

Turkey’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector stood at 52.8 in September, signaling a sustained improvement in business conditions.

The figure was down from 54.3 in August, according to the Istanbul Chamber of Industry report prepared in cooperation with London-based global data firm IHS Markit.

As standing above 50.0 or no-change level, the PMI indicated the recovery from the downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic continued for the fourth consecutive month.

Turkey's PMI for the manufacturing sector is seen as an important gauge in tracking the health of the sector, with values below 50 points showing contraction while those above indicate expansion.

Improvement in demand softened in September compared to the previous month, but resulted in further expansions in output and new orders.

The report underlined that the employment had posted the sharpest rise since February 2018 as companies responded to higher new orders.

"This expansion in capacity, allied with slower new business growth, enabled firms to reduce backlogs of work," read the report.

Higher new orders and production requirements spurred purchasing activity for the fourth month running in September.

It highlighted that rates of both input cost and output price inflation accelerated further amid currency weakness.

On a more positive note, some firms indicated that a weaker currency had aided their competitiveness in export markets.

Economy,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Strange sounds from underneath dried lake scare villagers

    Strange sounds from underneath dried lake scare villagers

  2. EU leaders summit to discuss Turkey, eastern Med

    EU leaders summit to discuss Turkey, eastern Med

  3. Turkish painter sends buyer portrait cut in half after ‘pandemic discount’

    Turkish painter sends buyer portrait cut in half after ‘pandemic discount’

  4. Turkey lowers withholding tax rates on lira deposits

    Turkey lowers withholding tax rates on lira deposits

  5. Azerbaijan capable of protecting its lands thanks to Turkey for its 30-year support: Ambassador

    Azerbaijan capable of protecting its lands thanks to Turkey for its 30-year support: Ambassador
Recommended
Turkish Treasury to repay over $12.8 bln debt in Oct-Dec

Turkish Treasury to repay over $12.8 bln debt in Oct-Dec

Ankara mulls ‘flexible’ employment schemes

Ankara mulls ‘flexible’ employment schemes
Turkey’s exports total $12.5 bln in August

Turkey’s exports total $12.5 bln in August
Turkey lowers withholding tax rates on lira deposits

Turkey lowers withholding tax rates on lira deposits

Lenders’ profits hit $5.5 billion

Lenders’ profits hit $5.5 billion
Economic growth forecast to jump to 5.8 pct next year, says Turkish finance minister

Economic growth forecast to jump to 5.8 pct next year, says Turkish finance minister
WORLD Azerbaijan, Armenia vow to keep fighting as deaths mount

Azerbaijan, Armenia vow to keep fighting as deaths mount

 Armenia and Azerbaijan vowed to keep fighting and rejected international calls for negotiations on Sept. 30 as clashes over the disputed Nagorno Karabakh region raged for a fourth day.  
ECONOMY Manufacturing PMI at 52.8 in September

Manufacturing PMI at 52.8 in September

Turkey’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector stood at 52.8 in September, signaling a sustained improvement in business conditions.
SPORTS Galatasaray in Glasgow with eyes on group stage

Galatasaray in Glasgow with eyes on group stage

Galatasaray travels to Scotland to take on Glasgow Rangers on Oct. 1, hoping to succeed in its bid to advance to the Europa League group stage.