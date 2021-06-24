Manufacturing capacity usage up in June

  • June 24 2021 11:56:00

Manufacturing capacity usage up in June

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Manufacturing capacity usage up in June

The capacity utilization rate of the Turkish manufacturing industry rose in June on a monthly basis, according to official data announced on June 24.

The industry used 76.6% of its capacity this month, up 1.3 percentage points from last month, a Central Bank survey revealed.

The bank said the monthly data, gathered from 1,746 companies in June, does not reflect the its own views or predictions.

The capacity utilization figures are based on the responses given to its business tendency survey by local units operating in the manufacturing industry, it said.

Among the main industrial groups, the capacity utilization rate was highest in intermediate goods with 79.8%, while the lowest capacity usage was 72.2% in investment goods.

On the sectoral side, the highest capacity usage was in the manufacturing of wood and wood/cork products – excluding furniture – with 85.6% in the month, while the lowest rate was seen in leather production with 62.5%.

Turkey, manufacture, economy,

TURKEY Violent storms hit Turkey’s provinces, kills woman

Violent storms hit Turkey’s provinces, kills woman
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey observes closely as EU leaders meet at summit

    Turkey observes closely as EU leaders meet at summit

  2. Turkey starting to vaccinate people aged 18 and above

    Turkey starting to vaccinate people aged 18 and above

  3. Sea snot disappearing in Gulf of Saros

    Sea snot disappearing in Gulf of Saros

  4. Ankara in talks with four countries for swap deals

    Ankara in talks with four countries for swap deals

  5. Nearly half-century old car park to be demolished

    Nearly half-century old car park to be demolished
Recommended
Sectoral confidence rises in June

Sectoral confidence rises in June

Ankara in talks with four countries for swap deals

Ankara in talks with four countries for swap deals
Need for skilled workforce for Turkeys rapidly growing wind sector

Need for skilled workforce for Turkey's rapidly growing wind sector

Turkey to launch its first floating LNG storage and gasification vessel

Turkey to launch its first floating LNG storage and gasification vessel
At DP World we have a heritage to be proud of, growing from a local port operator to a global trade enabler

At DP World we have a heritage to be proud of, growing from a local port operator to a global trade enabler
Turkish Treasury borrows nearly $1 bln through auctions

Turkish Treasury borrows nearly $1 bln through auctions
WORLD Britney Spears tells judge: I want my life back

Britney Spears tells judge: 'I want my life back'

After 13 years of near silence in the conservatorship that controls her life and money, Britney Spears passionately told a judge on June 23 that she wants to end the “abusive” case that has made her feel demoralized and enslaved.

ECONOMY Manufacturing capacity usage up in June

Manufacturing capacity usage up in June

The capacity utilization rate of the Turkish manufacturing industry rose in June on a monthly basis, according to official data announced on June 24.

SPORTS Turkish basketball team dismayed over playmaker Larkins injury

Turkish basketball team dismayed over playmaker Larkin's injury

Turkish basketball star Shane Larkin was removed from the national team squad for a shocking waist injury on June 23. 