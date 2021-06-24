Manufacturing capacity usage up in June

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

The capacity utilization rate of the Turkish manufacturing industry rose in June on a monthly basis, according to official data announced on June 24.

The industry used 76.6% of its capacity this month, up 1.3 percentage points from last month, a Central Bank survey revealed.

The bank said the monthly data, gathered from 1,746 companies in June, does not reflect the its own views or predictions.

The capacity utilization figures are based on the responses given to its business tendency survey by local units operating in the manufacturing industry, it said.

Among the main industrial groups, the capacity utilization rate was highest in intermediate goods with 79.8%, while the lowest capacity usage was 72.2% in investment goods.

On the sectoral side, the highest capacity usage was in the manufacturing of wood and wood/cork products – excluding furniture – with 85.6% in the month, while the lowest rate was seen in leather production with 62.5%.